Oregon State

Health care workers, firefighters file lawsuits to overturn Oregon vaccine mandate

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two dozen health care workers and firefighters throughout Oregon have filed a pair of new lawsuits this week seeking to overturn Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandate. The two lawsuits filed in Yamhill and Klamath counties join a chorus of legal action brought by first-responders and health care workers after Brown issued the orders back in August that all health care workers and state executive branch employees — including public safety officers — must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, which came on Aug. 23.

Jay Thornhill
7d ago

Hopefully momma Kate the dictator gets everything she want thrown at her and she looses everything. She’s gone way to far and over stepped her authority way to many times with no consequences it’s time for her to pay the penalties. So hopefully these people win and win big.

Guest
7d ago

The sad reality is that the likelihood that these people will prevail is so slim. In Jacobson v. Mass the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the states power to mandate vaccines. Our current U.S. Supreme Court has already alluded that they will uphold that precedent and indicated that they will not hear any state vaccine mandate issues but refusing to hear the recent case involving university students. The U.S. Supreme Court has not ruled on federal government’s powers for vaccine mandates so hopefully that totalitarian agenda will be stopped. The Oregon Supreme Court justices were all appointed by liberals and they just rubber stamp whatever radical liberal policy the OR governor is inflicting upon Oregonians.

AMERICAN PATRIOTIII%
7d ago

mark my words state of Oregon if you don't think that your police fire Health Care EMS State and County workers along with many others are not planning a walk out on October 16th over these mandates we will and what's going to happen is it going to Cripple the services provided to all your communities along with rendering your communities without police officers. This is what the only thing we can do as Americans to stand up to the domestic terrorism and the violation of the basic human rights and the rights as American citizens. I for one will not take the vaccine I will pick up my gun and go to war with the Democratic party before I ever stick that shot in my arm let the bodies hit the floor

