Birmingham Police Department host Community Wellness Day

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
 7 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach & Public Education Division will be hosting a Community Wellness Day Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Linn Park.

Available at the event:

  • Nutrition and Fitness Information
  • Mental Health and Drug Abuse Resources
  • Healthcare Vendors
  • Zumba and Group Fitness Classes
  • Food Vendors

This event is open to the public and all media personnel.

Comments / 0

The Trussville Tribune

