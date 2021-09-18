Birmingham Police Department host Community Wellness Day

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach & Public Education Division will be hosting a Community Wellness Day Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Linn Park.

Available at the event:

Nutrition and Fitness Information

Mental Health and Drug Abuse Resources

Healthcare Vendors

Zumba and Group Fitness Classes

Food Vendors

This event is open to the public and all media personnel.