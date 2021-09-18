Birmingham Police Department host Community Wellness Day
From The Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach & Public Education Division will be hosting a Community Wellness Day Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Linn Park.
Available at the event:
- Nutrition and Fitness Information
- Mental Health and Drug Abuse Resources
- Healthcare Vendors
- Zumba and Group Fitness Classes
- Food Vendors
This event is open to the public and all media personnel.
