Shepard Fairey's iconic "Jersey City Wave" captures the surging spirit of the arts in this diverse, cosmopolitan city. The American art scene is at an historic crossroads. Though still light years behind Europe, which provides generous funding (instead of mere crumbs) to its creative community, my “reading of the tea leaves” tells me that the arts and humanities may be on the verge of a major comeback. Even here.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO