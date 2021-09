The friends and family of Colleen Ritzer created this 5K walk/run to celebrate Colleen’s life and her commitment to help and inspire others. Through the Step Up for Colleen event, organizers hope to enhance a sense of community and overall goodwill as we come together to honor Colleen and the values by which she lived. The net proceeds benefit charitable activities honoring Colleen’s legacy including the Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Fund.