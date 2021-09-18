CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball Magazine Cover NFTs

By Niko Pajkovic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutograph, a sports-focused NFT platform co-founded by Tom Brady, has announced a new partnership with the iconic basketball magazine SLAM. The new deal will see SLAM create and distribute a variety of blockchain-based collectibles on Autograph, giving the platform's users exclusive access to 300-plus SLAM magazine covers that date back to the brand's 1994 debut. Together, the two companies hope to create engaging and interactive content that users will be excited to purchase and own.

