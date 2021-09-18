Basketball Magazine Cover NFTs

The Air Jordan 1 remains as popular as ever and for fans who have been searching for a pair, Jordan Brand just released the shoe in a new colorway. Available now on Nike’s website is Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe in the latest “Arctic Orange” makeup. The shoe features a simple but bold two-tone color scheme with black leather serving as the mid panels while light orange hits appear on the toe box, heel counter, and Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding to the look is the signature “Wings” logo embroidered on the heel along with a Jumpman branding on the...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO