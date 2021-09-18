CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kathryn Hahn Hopes to Reprise Emmy-Nominated WandaVision Role for Marvel

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWandaVision star Kathryn Hahn hopes to make magic happen and return as Agatha Harkness, the Marvel villain role that earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Episode 9 of the Marvel Studios original series, "The Series Finale," culminates with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), transformed into the Scarlet Witch, stripping the centuries-old witch of her powers and trapping Agatha in her sitcom role as "nosy neighbor" Agnes. Ahead of the 73rd Primetime Emmys, where the Kevin Feige-produced WandaVision is an eight-time nominee, Variety asked Hahn whether Agatha will return in another Marvel series or movie:

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
MOVIES
Variety

Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal and Omari Hardwick Join Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s Assassin Thriller ‘The Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal have joined the cast of “The Mother,” a deadly thriller starring Jennifer Lopez. Paul Raci, who recently landed an Oscar nomination for “Sound of Metal,” and newcomer Lucy Paez (“Silencio”) have also been added to the call sheet of the Netflix film. The movie follows a deadly assassin (Lopez) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter (Paez) she gave up years ago, while on the run from dangerous men. Hardwick is portraying an FBI agent. His character, as well as Raci’s, have been described as allies to Lopez’s character. Fiennes and Bernal...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Paul Bettany
Footwear News

Kathryn Hahn Walks 2021 Emmys Red Carpet in Glittering Fishnet Heels & the Biggest Belt of the Night

Kathyrn Hahn has arrived at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards and all eyes were on her bold heels. Up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, the “WandaVision” actress took to the red carpet at tonight’s show in Los Angeles in head-to-toe black attire. The Lanvin ensemble layered a strapless, peplum top over cropped black trousers, all cinched together with a dramatic oversize belt. The outfit also came complete with a glittering green and white necklace and statement heels. The pointed-toe Tamara Mellon pumps included black suede uppers and a lifted stiletto heel as well as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Leslie Bibb, Rachel Bloom, Michael McKean, Krista Marie Yu Join Steve Levitan’s ‘Reboot’ at Hulu

Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan is assembling an impressive cast for his follow-up to the Emmy-winning comedy. Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy, Tag), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) and Krista Marie Yu (Last Man Standing) have joined the cast of Levitan’s Hulu comedy pilot Reboot. Reboot, which was picked up in August, explores what happens when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom and how its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Calum Worthy star in the comedy. Details on Key’s and Knoxville’s roles...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Marvel Studios Scores Its First Emmys With ‘WandaVision’

Marvel Studios has become an Emmy winner with only its first television outing, thanks to “WandaVision.”. The Disney Plus limited series that centers on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) picked up its first two Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday: for narrative (half-hour) production design and for fantasy/sci-fi costumes.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thelma Louise#Gold Derby
The Hollywood Reporter

Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy Face a Surreal Cat Obsession in ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for its upcoming biographical drama The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, which follows the life and work of a British artist. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the painter whose work — playful and even psychedelic — helped to permanently alter the public perception of cats. Set between the late 1800s and 1930s, the story follows Wain on his journey of supporting his family and eventually falling in love while capturing the “ridiculous, frightened and brave” nature of cats and their world. At the trailer’s start, the burgeoning love story between Wain and his...
MOVIES
Gamespot

WandaVision's Agatha All Along Wins An Emmy

WandaVision won three Creative Arts Emmys during the weekend of September 11: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics--Agatha All Along, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes--Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-hour). Composed by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Agatha All Along played in Episode 4,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Reteam for ‘Moving On’ Comedy

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are getting back together for starring roles in Moving On, a comedy written and directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree also join the ensemble cast for the feature that centers on two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier. Weitz recently adapted the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy to direct Fatherhood for Netflix, which followed the journey of a recently widowed single father. Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz share...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider

Elizabeth Olsen Deserves the Emmy for These 30 Seconds of ‘WandaVision’

There’s no question that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a success. The movies make bank and turn actors into global superstars, and the fandom reaches across generations. There is, however, a weak spot that haters routinely jab at. To them, the MCU is nothing but empty calories served by a giant fast food chain. I think that anyone who actually engages with this franchise in good faith could clearly see that that is not true, but artistic value isn’t as easily measured as box office. Award shows are the closest we have to a clear metric for that otherwise indefinable value. The more Emmys a show gets, the better it is (on some level—because clearly award shows are a deeply flawed metric).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Good News For Disney As Marvel's WandaVision And The Conners Won Their First Emmys

By and large, just about anyone following along with either (or both) Marvel and Disney+'s WandaVision and ABC's The Conners is already aware that both shows are noteworthy successes for their respective streaming service and linear TV network. WandaVision kicked off Marvel Studios' shift to episodic storytelling in a huge and unpredictable way, while The Conners remains a star-studded ratings contender among network comedies, even if that's a quickly depleting subset. In any case, the pair's shared parent company Disney definitely has something new to cheer about, as both series took home their very first Emmy Awards this weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

WandaVision Wins First Emmy Award

WandaVision is officially an Emmy Award-winning limited series. During Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys presentation, WandaVision's Mark Worthington walked away with the Emmy for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour). Worthington shares the award with Marvel art director Sharon Davis and set decorator Kathy Orlando. Production design is just...
VISUAL ART
goldderby.com

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Emmy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded greatly since Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark first revealed to the world that he was Iron Man. Under Kevin Feige’s leadership and direction, the MCU has grown to include 25 feature films (with more on the way) and multiple TV shows on Disney+. The only thing more impressive than the scope of the MCU at this point is the number of actors who list a Marvel project on their resume alongside an Emmy nomination (or several). If you thought there were a lot of MCU actors who’d been nominated for an Oscar, you’ll be shocked to find out just how many have been honored for their work on television. Here are all the MCU stars who’ve been nominated for — and in some cases won — an Emmy in their careers.
TV SHOWS
talesbuzz.com

Kathryn Hahn Is Down To Play Agatha Harkness Again After ‘WandaVision’

Kathryn Hahn would like to reprise her role as Agatha Harkness from WandaVision in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project. One of the highlights of Marvel Studios’ first miniseries WandaVision was the performance of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. Her performance as the series’ primary antagonist received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, and garnered her an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Outraged WandaVision Snubbed During Primetime Emmy Awards

Marvel fans are unhappy that WandaVision won no awards during the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast. Marvel Studios' first Disney+ streaming series earned 23 nominations. It did win three Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics (for "Agatha All Along"). But the series did not win any of the major awards given out during the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday despite being up for eight categories. Those nominations included acting nominations for leads Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and a supporting actress nomination for Kathryn Hahn.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

WandaVision Goes Home Empty-Handed From The Emmys

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was looking to prove itself as an awards season juggernaut heading into this year’s Emmys, and it had a great chance of doing just that after WandaVision picked up an impressive 23 nominations, including nods in virtually all of the major categories. While Marvel Studios did...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Tim Roth Talks About Reprising His Role as Abomination in Marvel's SHE-HULK Series

It was a pretty cool surprise to learn that Tim Roth was returning to the MCU as Abomination in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk. I honestly never thought that I’d see Roth back in that role. Then the character ended up appearing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, which was also cool! Roth did do the voice work for the character in that film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy