Kathryn Hahn Hopes to Reprise Emmy-Nominated WandaVision Role for Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded greatly since Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark first revealed to the world that he was Iron Man. Under Kevin Feige’s leadership and direction, the MCU has grown to include 25 feature films (with more on the way) and multiple TV shows on Disney+. The only thing more impressive than the scope of the MCU at this point is the number of actors who list a Marvel project on their resume alongside an Emmy nomination (or several). If you thought there were a lot of MCU actors who’d been nominated for an Oscar, you’ll be shocked to find out just how many have been honored for their work on television. Here are all the MCU stars who’ve been nominated for — and in some cases won — an Emmy in their careers.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO