CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in rare trip abroad

By Sofia MISELEM, Handout
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qWYm_0c00TZWT00
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, attending a summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, faces widespread challenges to his legitimacy as leader /Mexican Foreign Ministry/AFP

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hit back Saturday at challenges to his legitimacy as he attended a regional summit in his first trip abroad since the United States accused him of drug trafficking.

Maduro showed up at the last minute at a one-day meeting of the 33-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC.

In March 2020, the US Department of Justice accused Maduro of crimes including "narco-terrorism," drug trafficking and possession of weapons, and offered $15 million for information leading to his arrest.

The designation came as Donald Trump's administration worked to help opposition leader Juan Guaido take power.

The Venezuelan president, who usually travels to close ally Cuba or to Caribbean countries, has avoided leaving his country after the reward was issued, and his trip to Mexico is the first of an official nature since then.

More than 50 countries, led by the United States, recognize Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate interim president. Guaido proclaimed himself as such in 2019 after Maduro claimed re-election in a vote widely dismissed as fraudulent.

During Saturday's proceedings, the presidents of Uruguay and Paraguay -- which are among those 50 -- said their presence at the summit did not mean they recognize Maduro as president.

"There is no change in my government's position and I think it is the gentlemanly thing to say so out loud," Mario Abdo Benitez of Paraguay said in a speech to the gathered leaders, with Maduro seated just a few feet from him. Paraguay severed ties with Venezuela after Guaido declared himself president.

- 'Bad taste in music'-

President Luis Lacalle of Uruguay said that in Venezuela, "there is no full democracy... Repression is used to quash protests, and the opposition is jailed."

Maduro, a leftist firebrand and former bus driver handpicked by the late Hugo Chavez, responded by challenging both of those presidents to a debate on democracy in his country and in Latin America in general.

"Name the date, the place and the time," Maduro said, addressing the two leaders.

He invited them to come to his country and observe municipal elections on November 21, which the opposition has said it will take part in after boycotting voting for three years.

"Come see the dictator Maduro, how he convenes elections," Maduro said.

In the substantive part of the summit, some countries called for more equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines and the creation of a regional fund to help countries deal with natural disasters exacerbated by climate change.

But Cuba was also a flash point: Uruguay's Lacalle said that this country, along with Venezuela and Nicaragua, routinely violated people's human rights. He also read out part of the lyrics of a song that became an anthem at unprecedented street protests in Cuba in July.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Lacalle's remarks "show his ignorance of reality." He said the song his counterpart cited is "a lie and a fabrication by some artists who are against the Cuban revolution."

He added: "It seems President Lacalle has very bad taste in music."

Comments / 0

Related
vidanewspaper.com

Venezuela’s Opposition Is Back On The November Ballots

CARACAS, Venezuela — The upcoming Venezuelan election just added key players. After four years of not participating in an election, the Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), the main coalition of Venezuela’s opposition, is running in the Nov. 21 elections. MUD groups several parties from different areas of the political...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Why Venezuela’s ‘Two Presidents’ Are Ready to Talk

Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido have sparred for control of Venezuela for more than two years, each claiming to be country’s rightful president. Now, massive protests and police crackdowns have been replaced by sessions at the negotiating table. They’ve tried before, to little effect. What might be different this time? For one thing, Guaido and other members of the opposition have all but conceded that their attempts to oust Maduro have failed. On his side, Maduro has proved unable to stop Venezuela’s continuing economic collapse, in part because of tight economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other nations that continue to back Guaido.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Latest:

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:___UNITED NATIONS — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel seized on the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan to blast the United States for what he said is a history of foreign policy disasters. “Occupation only leaves destruction, and no country has the right to impose its will on sovereign nations,” Días Canel said in a pre-recorded video shown at the U.N. General Assembly. “Afghanistan is not an isolated case. It has been evidence that where the United States intervenes, there is an increase in instability, deaths, suffering and enduring scars.” Afghanistan was just one example the Cuban...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Nicolas Maduro is right: it is possible to stand up to US imperialism

With American hegemony finally on the decline, there's a real chance for Latin America to push for closer regional cooperation and shake off the chains of imperialism once and for all. In an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the United States'...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Newsbug.info

Maduro’s surprise arrival triggers clash at Mexico summit

The unexpected last-minute appearance in Mexico City of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a regional summit triggered a clash with leaders allied to the U.S. and revived the ideological split between governments in Latin America. Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez opened his speech at the meeting of the Community of...
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Cuban leader’s Mexico trip highlights challenges for Biden foreign policy in the region

Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel’s presence as guest of honor in Mexico’s independence day celebrations Thursday showcases the challenges the U.S. faces in gaining regional support for its policy toward Cuba. Sitting next to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Díaz-Canel participated in a military parade marking the date Thursday and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#President Of Venezuela#Government Of Venezuela#Venezuelan#Mexican#Celac#Cuban
b975.com

Maduro demand for control crimped finances of Colombia’s Monomeros, ex-chair says

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s demand for control of Colombian fertilizer producer Monomeros has further upset the company’s finances and contributed to a Colombian regulator’s intervention last week, said Carmen Elisa Hernandez, who resigned on Sunday https://twitter.com/cehr6559/status/1437500455555375106 as chair of the company’s board. She told Reuters that Maduro’s...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Guaido Says Venezuela's Access to IMF SDRs to Be Part of Political Talks

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's access to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDR) will be on the agenda in talks between the opposition and the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Mexico, opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Tuesday. The IMF in August allocated around $5 billion in SDRs...
AMERICAS
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
UPI News

VP Harris holds historic meeting with Indian PM Modi

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. official of Indian heritage to welcome the prime minister. Modi hailed the election of Harris, whose mother was born in India, as "an important and historic event" describing her...
WORLD
AFP

US says 'no indication' Iran wants to return to nuclear deal talks

The United States said Thursday that Iran has given no hint that it wants to return to stalled talks over reviving the Iranian nuclear deal. "For now, certainly there's no indication, positive indication that Iran is prepared to come back... and to try to close down the remaining issues," a senior US official said. Western nations are trying to build momentum at the UN General Assembly in New York this week to kickstart the accord. Then-president Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran that Washington had lifted as part of the agreement.
U.S. POLITICS
Military.com

Putin Meets Assad, Eyeing U.S. Forces in Syria

President Vladimir Putin received Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in Moscow for the first time since 2015 on Monday and criticized foreign forces that are in Syria without a U.N. mandate, the Kremlin said, in a rebuke of the United States and Turkey. Olivia Chan reports.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy