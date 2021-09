Some of the best scores of the season were posted Monday at Logan River Golf Course as the Region 11 boys got together for another outing. In fact, if a player didn’t shoot a 77 or better, they didn’t place among the top 12 that earn points toward all-region accolades at the end of the season. A pair of Riverhawks carded below-par rounds and every school had at least a boy post their best score of the season.

LOGAN, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO