CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chris Paul heads into Wake Forest Hall of Fame: "When I first got to Wake, this was the furthest thing from my mind."

By John Dell
Winston-Salem Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArriving in two Cadillac Escalades for one of the Paul’s family biggest nights in their hometown, Chris and his older brother, C.J., had their families in tow. It was Chris’ night to be inducted into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame and nobody was going to miss it. The two brothers had their wives, their kids and their mom (Robin) and dad (Charles) dressed to the nines for the occasion.

journalnow.com

Comments / 2

Related
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Prosser
Person
Robin
Person
Josh Howard
Person
Chris Paul
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition

The Golden State Warriors aren’t done making changes in the crew. Now, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will get even more help for the upcoming season with the latest addition to the squad. The Warriors front office isn’t just focusing on the players’ roster but on the coaching staff as well. Following the recent changes […] The post Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac#C J#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#All Star#Winston Salem State#West Forsyth High School#Aardodson
NBA Analysis Network

This Blockbuster Trade Features Ben Simmons, Brandon Ingram, D’Angelo Russell

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans have had two NBA All-Star-level players the last two seasons, but they have not made the playoffs because of their lack of supporting talent. However, after adding Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte’ Graham, and some other key talents for depth, the Pelicans finally have a solid enough looking team that could compete for a playoff spot.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Roast Russell Westbrook For Controversial Fashion Choice

Russell Westbrook is an absolute beast on the court, and there are few who can compare to his energy and passion. Russ is also known for his rather flashy fashion choices. Over the years, Westbrook has made countless headlines for his crazy, wacky, and intriguing attire. Recently, Westbrook captivated audiences...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Wiggins still against taking the vaccine

There’s increasing concern among the Warriors about the early-season availability of starting small forward Andrew Wiggins, who has declined to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to NBA sources. Source: Rusty Simmons @ San Francisco Chronicle. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Emiliano Carchia @Sportando. Andrew Wiggins unmoved in his decision...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names 1 Possible Destination For Ben Simmons

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star point guard Ben Simmons hit a breaking point earlier this week. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the 25-year-old won’t attend the Sixers’ upcoming training camp and intends to never play another game for the team. A trade has long...
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
NBA
Yardbarker

Could Anthony Edwards Be On The Table For Ben Simmons?

Gersson Rosas is out, Elton Brand is possibly in, and Ben Simmons is still available. Does this mean the Sixers could acquire Anthony Edwards?. In addition to all of the “news” surrounding Ben Simmons yesterday, the Minnesota Timbers made headlines by parting with their President of Basketball Operations, Gersson Rosas. The story, broken by Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic, details the shocking dysfunction of the Rosas administration.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Should Be Traded To Warriors: "Even Though Golden State Doesn't Want Him And Draymond Green Together, If You Can Get Wiggins And A Couple Of First-Round Picks For Ben Simmons, You Do It.”

The Ben Simmons saga remains one of the most entertaining storylines of the 2021 NBA offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard is trying everything to force his way out of the team. He won't attend training camp, regardless of all the financial consequences of that decision. After the player announced...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy