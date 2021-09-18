Chris Paul heads into Wake Forest Hall of Fame: "When I first got to Wake, this was the furthest thing from my mind."
Arriving in two Cadillac Escalades for one of the Paul’s family biggest nights in their hometown, Chris and his older brother, C.J., had their families in tow. It was Chris’ night to be inducted into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame and nobody was going to miss it. The two brothers had their wives, their kids and their mom (Robin) and dad (Charles) dressed to the nines for the occasion.journalnow.com
Comments / 2