HIGHLIGHTS: High School Football (9/17/21)

Beechwood scored on the first drive and never looked back, beating Covington Catholic 27-7 in WCPO's "Game of the Week".

It's the first time Beechwood has beaten Covington Catholic since 2014.

In another Northern Kentucky matchup, two coaches who spent 15 years on the same coaching staff were on opposite sidelines. Mike Engler got the best of his mentor, Bob Sphire, as Ryle beat Highlands 27-13.

In a GCL South showdown, St. Xavier crushed Moeller 49-16. St. Xavier running back, Charles Kellom rushed for 216 yards, becoming the first Bomber to rush for 200+ yards in the last eight seasons.

Elsewhere in the GCL South, La Salle won at home against DuPont Manual , a team from Louisville, Ky.

Elder made the trip to St. Xavier (Louisville) , but lost 31-21.

In a battle of unbeaten teams, Wyoming beat Reading 24-14 for Aaron Hancock's 100th win at Wyoming.

In ECC action, Winton Woods cruised to a decisive win over West Clermont .

Turpin held off Little Miami for a 41-23 win.

