Assertive Mexico seeks leadership role in Latin America

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
dailyjournal.net
 7 days ago

MEXICO CITY — A gathering of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean this weekend in Mexico is the latest sign of that country flexing its diplomatic muscle as it looks to assert itself as the new mediator between the region and the United States. Whether or not Saturday’s meeting...

American dream shattered: one Haitian's journey to US border... and back

Andre was hoping to "have a better life" in the United States than he could in Haiti. So he fled to Brazil, then traveled across South America to the US-Mexican border, just a few hours' flight from where his journey began. But the 32-year-old, caught up in an explosive migrant crisis, ended up where he started -- deported home like hundreds of his compatriots in recent days, with no money or belongings. "I had no future in my country, my salary was not enough to survive on," Andre, who asked that his last name not be used to protect his privacy, told AFP. Andre recounted how his American dream became a nightmare -- after leaving Brazil, he ended up on a harrowing trip through the jungle on the Colombia-Panama border, where he was robbed and two young girls in his travel group were raped.
Nicolás Maduro
Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
Images of treatment of Haitian migrants do not reflect US: official

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended his department Wednesday after images showing horse-mounted immigration officers chasing down Haitian migrants on the border with Mexico went viral. The images "do not reflect who we are as a country, nor do they reflect who the United States Customs and Border Protection is," Mayorkas told the House Homeland Security Committee.
Education in Latin America

Studying abroad is an attractive opportunity for young people, it is a great opportunity to combine study with a desire to travel. And at the end of your training, you get an international diploma. In this sense, Latin American countries are quite profitable in terms of tuition fees, the overall level of education of the population and the climate. In Latin America efficient education because of using modern services, for example professional editing services Editius.
Across Latin America, abortion restrictions are being loosened

MEXICO CITY — A historic ruling by Mexico’s Supreme Court last week is the latest in a series of victories for abortion rights advocates in Latin America, a largely Roman Catholic region that has long had some of the world’s most restrictive laws against the procedure. The vast majority of...
The Deadliest Place for Climate Activists Is Latin America

The global climate crisis is a driving force behind record levels of violence against land and environmental defenders, and Latin America is the world’s deadliest region for them. At least 227 activists were murdered in 2020, a new high for a second consecutive year and more than double what was...
Latin America, Tipping Point: Mexico Doesn’t Understand, Brazilians Want Bitcoin

Do Latin America ‘s unique characteristics put the continent in position to adopt cryptocurrencies before the rest of the world? Or is El Salvador an isolated case? In Latin America, Tipping Point we’ll select the area’s most important headlines and summarize them in a few sentences and quotes. This is the jam-packed news compilation you were looking for.
How the NBA Plans to Expand in Latin America

The NBA has announced NBA Week Mexico City 2021, an 11-day program that will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3 in Mexico featuring additional online programming. The events were created to celebrate the upcoming 75th season of the NBA and to reach fans not only in Mexico, but also all across Latin America. Raul Zarraga, NBA Mexico vice president and managing director, said fans can register for these events for free. He also touched on the difficulties of trying to spread the game of basketball to Latin America while adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latin America’s New Colors of Change

Street protests are a part of Latin America’s DNA, whether it’s over corruption, authoritarianism or basic human rights being trampled by the region’s elite. But something smells different this time. Independent sparks in different nations are coalescing to form a raging fire of change that’s spreading across one of the world’s most unequal regions.
Attractive Aspects Of The Latin America Region!

The Latin America region contains 21 countries, out of which 20 are sovereign states. The Latin American region was primarily called platinum, and the region has sacrificed a lot in order to acquire independence. The Latin American regions are primarily known for their cynosure and natural beauty. The amazon rainforests cover an enormous amount of South America, whereas the Andes mountain range starts from Chile and extends a long distance. Moreover, the grasslands of Latin America are primarily found in Argentina, which is one of the cold countries of the Latin American region.
Top-Notch Interesting Facts About Latin America

Latin Americans are present to an exceeding extent across the entire American region, but only a few people acknowledge the crucial and interesting facts about Latin America. You might be wondering what Latin America actually is, and these are basically the regions of America where diversified Latin and Spanish languages are spoken. Latin America might not have acquired the spotlight, but still, the component of regions are extremely appreciated alongside the nature of this region.
