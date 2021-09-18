CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists Find a Blood-to-Brain Pathway in Mice That Could Be Behind Alzheimer's

By Mike McRae
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 7 days ago
Researchers have found intriguing evidence in mice that a blood-to-brain pathway could be responsible for introducing the toxic particles that contribute to Alzheimer's disease into our grey matter. This work is still in very early phases, and we're a long way off being able to apply it to humans, but it's a compelling lead that could help us finally explain why the cause of the degenerative disease has proven so tricky to nail down and treat. Decades of detective work have cast the protein fragment beta-amyloid as the top villain in the development of the dementia condition, Alzheimer's disease. In spite of its...

