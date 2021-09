Cameron Sheets recorded a brace and registered two assists in W.F. West’s dominant 6-1 victory over Rochester Tuesday night. The junior opened the game’s scoring with two first half goals, both assisted by senior Olivia Remund, as the Bearcats breezed out to a 2-0 lead at the half. In the second half, it was Maddy Casper, Kyla McCallum, and Lena Fragner that got their names in the scoring column, and an own goal to top off a good victory at home.

ROCHESTER, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO