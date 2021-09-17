CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MN

Barbara Beckel, 95

By Jackson County Pilot Staff
Jackson County Pilot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Beckel, age 95, of Jackson, Minnesota entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Sanford Jackson Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Jackson. Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Church of the Good Shepherd will Father Jonathan Fasnacht officiating. Burial will be held following Mass at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery in Jackson.

www.jacksoncountypilot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofh Care
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy