Barbara Beckel, 95

Barbara Beckel, age 95, of Jackson, Minnesota entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Sanford Jackson Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Jackson. Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Church of the Good Shepherd will Father Jonathan Fasnacht officiating. Burial will be held following Mass at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery in Jackson.