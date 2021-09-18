CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Puerto Rican BSN San German vs Piratas de Quebradillas 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Piratas de Quebradillas are hosting San German at the Emilio E. Huyke Coliseum in Humacao, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 20:00 ET in this Puerto Rican Basketball League (BSL or Baloncesto Superior Nacional) Group A battle between two squads on opposite trajectories. Quebradillas have back-to-back wins and are sitting on the third place of the group. On the other hand, San German are 1-4 in their previous five matches and are last in Group A.

The Nevada Wolf Pack will go against the Kansas State Wildcats in NCAAF action in Bill Snyder Family Stadium, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:05 PM ET. After upsetting Cal and Idaho State, the Nevada Wolf Pack are looking for a third win. Back-to-back 3-0 openings to the CFB season are a possibility for the Nevada Wolf Pack. Carson Strong threw for 312 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception on 56.4 percent of his attempts. Cole Turner scored seven receptions, while Romeo Doubs and Tory Horton collaborated for 177 receiving yards and one score.
The Bryant Bulldogs will go against the Akron Zips in NCAAF action in Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM (EDT). The Bryant Bulldogs are looking for a victory to get their record above .500. The Bulldogs of Bryant divided their last six matches. Zevi Eckhaus is throwing for 145 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions on 48.6% of his attempts. Gary Cooper scored four receptions, while Shai Young and Landon Ruggieri collaborated for 75 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.
The Eastern Michigan Eagles will go against the Massachusetts Minutemen in Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM (EDT). Eastern Michigan dropped six of its previous ten road matches. Ben Bryant threw for 149 yards on 70.6 percent of his throws with zero touchdowns and no interceptions. Dylan Summers scored five receptions, while Dylan Drummond and Hassan Beydoun collaborated for 134 receiving yards on 11 catches.
The Sacramento State Hornets will go against the California Golden Bears in NCAAF action in California Memorial Stadium Berkeley, CA, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 4:00 PM (EDT). Sacramento State enters week three searching to rebound from a 34-16 defeat to Northern Iowa in week two. Sacramento State passed the ball well against UNI, with quarterback Asher O’Hara completing 338 passes for 338 yards and three interceptions. Sacramento State’s rushing attack was as ineffective, gaining only 106 yards and 1 touchdown on 32 carries.
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) and the no.5 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) will meet in week 3 of the college football competitions at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. Kent State made a quick rebound from losing the opener and gained momentum after shutting down the VMI Keydets in their recent tour. The Golden Flashes bowed to the Texas A&M Aggies in the season opener at 10-41 on September 4 but bounced back after beating VMI at 10-60 on Friday. Kent State settled in 2nd place in the Mid-American Conference East Division with a 1-1 overall standing after their recent victory at home. The Golden Flashes dominated the Keydets with their superior running game for 494 rushing yards and led in passing for 204 passing yards for a total of 698 offensive yards in the win. Kent State recorded a total of 81 plays with an average of 8.6 yards per play.
The Cleveland Indians will play game two with the New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. The Indians are 2-4 in their last six games this season. The team won over the Minnesota Twins in their previous three-game series, winning the opener and the finale. Cleveland lost the first meeting with the Yankees last Friday to a disappointing score of 0-8. The Indians dropped their record to 71-74 and are second in the AL Central standings. The team is 11 games behind the leading team of the league.
The Uconn Huskies and the Army Black Knights will meet on Saturday as both teams engage in NCAA football action at the Michie Stadium. The Uconn Huskies are coming in with a 0-3 record after losing the game to the Purdue Boilermakers last Saturday at 49-0. Steven Krajewski, the quarterback for Uconn, floundered as the center. Krajewski managed 14 completions yards out of 25 attempts and covered a total of 99 passing yards, along with a lone touchdown. On a similar note, Uconn’s running game played a mere total of 124 yards, zero touchdowns through 34 yards per carry.
The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Liberty Flames will meet at the Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 6:00 PM ET. The Monarchs lost their first match this season to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Old Dominion bounced back last Saturday and finished with a score of 47-7 against the Hampton Pirates. Jason Henderson led the team’s defense with seven tackles. The Monarchs only allowed 187 yards and one touchdown during the third quarter. Jon-Luke Peaker leads the team’s rushes with 141 yards on 18 carries. DJ Mack Hr. went for 162 yards with a TD and added 57 rushing yards. Amorie Morrison chipped in seven tackles and two sacks for the team.
The Grambling State Tigers will be traveling on the road for the second straight week to play against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Grambling State defeated the Tennessee State Tigers in the series opener at 16-10 on September 5, 2021. However, the Tigers failed to score in their second outing versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and lost the match at 0-37 on Saturday. Grambling State is in 5th place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division with a 1-1 overall standing this season. In their loss to the Golden Eagles, the Tigers struggled in finishing a total of just 141 offensive yards with 90 passing and 51 rushing yards for 2.4 yards per play. Grambling State made 59 total plays with 11 Punts and 1 pick thrown while committing 6 penalties for 44 yards.
The Murray State Racers will meet with the Bowling Green Falcons in NCAAF action in Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 5:00 PM (EDT). The Murray State Racers will be hoping to bounce back after suffering their first setback of the season last time out, a 42-7 defeat to Cincinnati. Preston Rice passed for 265 yards and four interceptions while rushing for 102 yards and a team-high five touchdowns on 59.1 percent throwing.
The Michigan State Spartans (2-0) will compete against the no.22 Miami-FL Hurricanes (1-1) in week 3 of college football action at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. Michigan State made its successful 2-0 start this season after winning their recent football stint versus the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday. The Spartans tied with Penn State are leading the Big Ten Conference with 1-0 conference and 2-0 overall standing after winning one game at home and one road triumph. Michigan State defeated the Wildcats at 38-21 on September 3 while shutting down the Penguins at 42-14 on Saturday. The Spartans dominated the offense in the air and on the ground with 323 passing and 272 rushing yards for 9.0 yards per play. Michigan State posted 66 total plays with 3 punts while committing 7 penalties for 56 yards in the victory.
The Fordham Rams and the Florida Atlantic Owls will meet at the FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The Rams rolled through last year’s season with a 2-1 overall and in the Patriot League play while being led by third-year head coach Joe Conlin. Fordham lost its first two games this year. The team was defeated last Saturday by the Monmouth Hawks to a score of 23-26. Quarterback Tim DeMorat finished 27-of-49 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. DeMorat added 44 yards on eight carries. MJ Wright went for 76 yards on four catches and Fotis Kokosioulis chipped in 65 yards and cranked a touchdown. Running back Trey Wilson III led the rushing groups with 61 yards from 17 carries.
The Boston College Eagles will go against the Temple Owls in NCAAF action in Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM (EDT). After a 45-28 win over the UMass Minutemen on Saturday, Boston College advanced to 2-0. Dennis Grosel, who stepped in for injured quarterback Phil Jurkovec, threw for 199 yards and one score while also scoring on the ground.
The New Mexico Lobos and the No.5 Texas A&M Aggies will meet at the Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. The Lobos rolled through the 2020 season with a 2-5 overall and in the Mountain West Conference while being led by head coach Danny Gonzales. New Mexico won two games this season and the team overpowered the New Mexico State Aggies last Saturday to a score of 34-25. Quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. notched six touchdown passes and made no interceptions through the first two games this season, helping the Lobos win their two matches. Running back Bobby Cole went for 107 yards and cranked a touchdown on Saturday while Aaron Dumas added 58 yards.
The Northwestern Wildcats will meet with the Duke Blue Devils in NCAAF action in Brooks Field At Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 4:00 PM (EDT). In their last eight away matches, the Northwestern Wildcats dropped five of them. Hunter Johnson threw for 349 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception on 66.1 percent of his attempts. Malik Washington recorded five receptions, while Bryce Kirtz and Stephon Robinson Jr. collaborated for 188 receiving yards and one score.
The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens will go against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in NCAAF action in SHI Stadium Piscataway, NJ, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM (EDT). Nolan Henderson possesses 521 yards, 3 touchdowns, and zero interceptions via the air. Dejoun Lee ran for 117 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per carry. Gene Coleman scores 159 yards receiving and Thyric Pitts records 177. For two matches, they had more than half of the team’s receptions and all of the touchdowns. Bo Melton has a total of 15 catches for 103 yards and one touchdown. He has more than double the number of catches as the second receiver.
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will go against the Buffalo Bulls in NCAAF action in UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM (EDT). After a 49-22 win over Kansas on Friday, Coastal Carolina climbed to 2-0. Grayson McCall tossed for two touchdowns and ran for another, while Reese White carried for 102 yards and 3 touchdowns. Coastal Carolina had 160 total yards of offense and Kansas had 412 total yards of offense.
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will meet the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 6:00 PM ET. The Blue Raiders ended the 2020 season with a 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the East Division of the Conference USA while being led by head coach Rick Stockstill. Middle Tennessee won its first match this season but fell last Saturday to the Virginia Tech Hokies to a score of 14-35. Quarterback Bailey Hockman led the team’s offense with 207 yards and one score on 19/32. Chase Cunningham finished 7-of-8 passes for 75 yards and a score. The Blue Raiders are allowing 25 points and 328.5 yards per contest defensively.
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) will be crashing helmets against the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) in week 3 of college football action at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Incarnate Word will try to continue their success after winning their recent contest versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 40-9 on Saturday but lost the opener to the Youngstown State Penguins at 41-44. The Cardinals took 2nd place in the Southland Conference with a 1-1 overall standing after winning one contest at home but lost one road game. The Incarnate Word Cardinals led the game with 40-0 in the 3rd quarter and allowed Prairie View A&M to score 9 in the final quarter.
The Minnesota Twins will play Game 2 of their 3-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre, Toronto, CA, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Twins are heading to this game following their 4-run victory over the Blue Jays during the series opener. Overall, Minnesota has lost 4 of their last five and the team is on a 65-83 record on the year, sitting last in the American League Central.
