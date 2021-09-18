Puerto Rican BSN San German vs Piratas de Quebradillas 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Piratas de Quebradillas are hosting San German at the Emilio E. Huyke Coliseum in Humacao, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 20:00 ET in this Puerto Rican Basketball League (BSL or Baloncesto Superior Nacional) Group A battle between two squads on opposite trajectories. Quebradillas have back-to-back wins and are sitting on the third place of the group. On the other hand, San German are 1-4 in their previous five matches and are last in Group A.www.tonyspicks.com
