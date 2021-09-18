Puerto Rican BSN San German vs Piratas de Quebradillas 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) and the no.5 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) will meet in week 3 of the college football competitions at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. Kent State made a quick rebound from losing the opener and gained momentum after shutting down the VMI Keydets in their recent tour. The Golden Flashes bowed to the Texas A&M Aggies in the season opener at 10-41 on September 4 but bounced back after beating VMI at 10-60 on Friday. Kent State settled in 2nd place in the Mid-American Conference East Division with a 1-1 overall standing after their recent victory at home. The Golden Flashes dominated the Keydets with their superior running game for 494 rushing yards and led in passing for 204 passing yards for a total of 698 offensive yards in the win. Kent State recorded a total of 81 plays with an average of 8.6 yards per play.

