Las Vegas Raiders: 3 Pittsburgh Steelers to worry about in Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders head east to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, and here are three members of the Steelers to worry about. After beating an AFC North foe in Week 1, defeating the Baltmore Ravens in overtime inside Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders will now head east to take on another AFC North team in the Pittsburgh Steelers. Like the Silver and Black, the Steelers are also going into this game fresh off a win in Week 1, as they looked very good in beating the Buffalo Bills.