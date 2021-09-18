CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwayne puts an offensive onslaught on Hillsdale

By Sports Desk
Knox Pages
 8 days ago

Norwayne's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-7 win over Hillsdale during this Ohio football game. Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter. Norwayne's might showed as it carried a 42-7 lead...

