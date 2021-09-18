Norwayne puts an offensive onslaught on Hillsdale

Last week: Sikeston lost to Farmington 31-14; Poplar Bluff lost to Jackson 50-32 Notes:Sikeston will look to rebound from their first lost of the year against a Mules squad they last defeated in 2018. The Sikeston defense, which allows 24.3 points per contest, will have a tough task Friday against a Poplar Bluff offense that averages 45 points per game. The Mules put up 32 points last week against Jackson, the top-ranked team in Class 5. Their offense is led by veteran quarterback Kannon Carr. The signal-caller has thrown for over 3,000 yards in his career and had 386 yards passing against Jackson last week, throwing for two touchdowns while also running in two scores. His favorite target is Nic Brummit who had 15 catches for 165 yards and a score last week. The Mules have allowed 60 points on the season, but 50 came last week to a powerful Jackson offense. Poplar Bluff will have to find a way to stop the power running of Sikeston sophomore Keodrick Sherrod, who is averaging 9 yards per carry on his way to gaining 360 yards through the first three games. Sikeston quarterback Joseph Heckemeyer has completed 20 of 32 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns this season. The Bulldogs will look to get receiver CJ Posey back on track against the Mules. Posey caught four passes for 152 yards and two scores in the opening game of the season but has no catches since. Da’kwan Tilson leads Sikeston in catches with 8 for 82 yards. “If we believe we can do it, then it will be done,” said Sikeston coach Treston Pulley. “Trust the process.”

SIKESTON, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO