BOSTON (CBS) — It may look like your average garage, but in this Jamaica Plain neighborhood, it’s known as the Wenham Street Cinema. It was started by owner Matt Shuman for a simple reason. “I’m a person that really loves being in community with people and knowing my neighbors, and to me, the Wenham Street Cinema was just an effort to build relationships with my neighborhood and bring people together,” said Shuman. So he starting holding movies, concerts, and events there. They are always free, and always an open invite to everyone. “They bring food often or drinks to share and they chat, they...

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO