I'm starting to become concerned about President Joe Biden's ability to pass a climate bill. They're speaking sotto voce, but still: In the past few days, Democrats on the party's left and right flanks have started to hint that, well, in some circumstances, given some contingencies, they might prefer no bill to a negotiated compromise with the rival flank.

