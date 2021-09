Philip Shadowens made his way through the crowd of William Blount players and students before lifting his arms and joining in on the postgame pandemonium. His Governors let out three games worth of frustration to get their first win and did it against their biggest rival. WB took a convincing 38-18 win over Heritage, to claim the 43rd Battle of the Bell on Friday at the Mountaineers’ Jack Renfro Stadium.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO