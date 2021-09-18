Danville drops first game of season

Danville’s Carson Persing works to get around a Loyalsock defender during the Ironmen’s loss on Friday. Brett R. Crossley/For The Daily Item

WILLIAMSPORT — The reasons for Friday night's outcome were pretty simple for the Danville High School football team.

When the Ironmen defense needed to get off the field, it couldn't in the fourth quarter; the Danville offense sputtered for most of the evening; Loyalsock got big plays from receiver Rian Glunk; and Davion Hill provided the muscle as the Lancers beat Danville, 26-21.

Also, the Loyalsock defense held the potent Danville attack to fewer than 200 yards and without a first down in both the first and third quarters.

"We certainly didn't play anywhere near as well as we could have," Danville coach Mike Brennan said. "We left points out on the field; they clearly beat us up, up front.

"We clearly didn't deserve to win this football game."

Any residual effects from last week's 55-15 loss to Southern Columbia were shaken off quickly by the Lancers.

The Ironmen recovered an onside kick to open the game, but Hill intercepted quarterback Zach Gordon's pass at the Loyalsock 13.

The Lancers put together a 15-play drive that consumed 5:48 of the first quarter clock. The Danville defense looked poised for the stop as the Lancers faced a fourth-and-goal from the 20, but Tyler Gee found Glunk for a touchdown. The blocked extra point made it 6-0 Loyalsock with 5:21 left in the opening quarter.

After a quick three-and-out for Danville, Hill rippped off a 38-yard run on the first play for the Lancers' offense.

Again the Lancers faced a fourth-and-goal from the 11, but Hill caught a swing pass, and beat a Danville defender to the pylon. Another blocked extra point made 12-0 with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Ironmen offense finally got on track on the first play of the second quarter as Carson Persing got behind the Loyalsock defense for a 63-yard TD, and Aaron Johnson's PAT cut the lead to 12-7.

Danville's defense settled in forcing back-to-back punts. The second one that just went 17 yards, setting up the Ironmen on their own 44.

Danville marched 56 yards helped by a pass interference call. Ty Stauffer scored on a 17-yard TD run, and Johnson's extra point gave Danville a 14-12 lead with 2:43 left in the first half.

Loyalsock returned the favor to open the second half, taking advantage of a squib kick to start on the Danville 48. Gee scrambled to the Danville 13, but back-to-back penalties had the Lancers facing a third-and-13 from the Danville 17.

Gee found Glunk in the back corner of the end zone for another touchdown, and Gee's two-point run gave Loyalsock a 20-14 lead.

"Our guys continue to step up in difficult situations. That's how I'll remeber this game, our guys stepping up in difficult situations," Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet said. "Amazing stuff, just player after player stepping forward."

Gordon didn't play in the third quarter due to an injury, and Danville hurt itself with penalties on its first two drives of the half.

Loyalsock punted twice, and lost Gee to an ankle injury. The sophomore was on crutches after the game. However backup quarterback Nate Bauman led the Lancers to another touchdown in the fourth quarter, again thanks to Glunk.

The junior, who finished with eight catches for 136 yards and three scores, caught a 33-yard pass on third-and-goal for a touchdown. Danville blocked its third extra point of the game, and the Lancers led 26-14 with 4:22 left in the game.

Danville finally converted its first first-down of the second half — Gordon returned in the fourth quarter — when Gordon found Persing for 17 yards on fourth-and-4. After a personal foul, Mason Raup caught a 29-yard TD with 2:31 left in the game to cut the lead to 26-21.

Loyalsock recovered the onside kick, and Hill ran four yards on a third-and-2 with a minute left to seal the game.

LOYALSOCK 26, DANVILLE 21

Danville (3-1);0;14;0;7 — 21

Loyalsock (3-1);12;0;8;6 — 26

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

Loy-Rian Glunk 20 pass from Tyler Gee (kick blocked)

Loy-Davion Hill 11 pass from Gee (kick blocked)

Second quarter

Dan-Carson Persing 63 pass from Zach Gordon (Aaron Johnson kick)

Dan-Ty Stauffer 17 run (Johnson kick)

Third quarter

Loy-Glunk 17 pass from Gee (Gee run)

Fourth quarter

Loy-Glunk 33 pass from Nate Bauman (kick blocked)

Dan-Mason Raup 29 pass from Gordon (Johnson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

;Dan;Loy

First downs;10;22

Rushes-net yards;17-32;45-230

Passing yards;161;178

Passing;11-20-1;13-26-0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;3-0

Penalties-yards;11-85;15-129

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Danville: Ty Stauffer 12-43, TD; Zach Gordon 5-(-11). Loyalsock: Davion Hill 28-171; Tyler Gee 12-47; Naz Smith 2-12; Cy Cavanaugh 1-2; team 2-(-2).

PASSING — Danville: Gordon 10-14-1 for 163 yards, 2 TDs; Madden Patrick 1-6-0 for (-2) yards; Loyalsock: Gee 11-23-0 for 139 yards, 3 TDs; Nate Bauman 2-3-0 for 39 yards, TD.

RECEIVING — Danville: Carson Persing 5-100, TD; Mason Raup 2-33, TD; Aaron Johnson 2-16; Hayden Winn 1-14; Stauffer 1-(-2); Loyalsock: Rian Glunk 8-139, 3 TDs; Jerval Shuler-Weeks 2-20; Hill 1-11, TD; Brendon Clark 1-8.