CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, PA

Danville drops first game of season

By Todd Hummel thummel@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxqNu_0c00KavB00
Danville’s Carson Persing works to get around a Loyalsock defender during the Ironmen’s loss on Friday. Brett R. Crossley/For The Daily Item

WILLIAMSPORT — The reasons for Friday night's outcome were pretty simple for the Danville High School football team.

When the Ironmen defense needed to get off the field, it couldn't in the fourth quarter; the Danville offense sputtered for most of the evening; Loyalsock got big plays from receiver Rian Glunk; and Davion Hill provided the muscle as the Lancers beat Danville, 26-21.

Also, the Loyalsock defense held the potent Danville attack to fewer than 200 yards and without a first down in both the first and third quarters.

"We certainly didn't play anywhere near as well as we could have," Danville coach Mike Brennan said. "We left points out on the field; they clearly beat us up, up front.

"We clearly didn't deserve to win this football game."

Any residual effects from last week's 55-15 loss to Southern Columbia were shaken off quickly by the Lancers.

The Ironmen recovered an onside kick to open the game, but Hill intercepted quarterback Zach Gordon's pass at the Loyalsock 13.

The Lancers put together a 15-play drive that consumed 5:48 of the first quarter clock. The Danville defense looked poised for the stop as the Lancers faced a fourth-and-goal from the 20, but Tyler Gee found Glunk for a touchdown. The blocked extra point made it 6-0 Loyalsock with 5:21 left in the opening quarter.

After a quick three-and-out for Danville, Hill rippped off a 38-yard run on the first play for the Lancers' offense.

Again the Lancers faced a fourth-and-goal from the 11, but Hill caught a swing pass, and beat a Danville defender to the pylon. Another blocked extra point made 12-0 with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Ironmen offense finally got on track on the first play of the second quarter as Carson Persing got behind the Loyalsock defense for a 63-yard TD, and Aaron Johnson's PAT cut the lead to 12-7.

Danville's defense settled in forcing back-to-back punts. The second one that just went 17 yards, setting up the Ironmen on their own 44.

Danville marched 56 yards helped by a pass interference call. Ty Stauffer scored on a 17-yard TD run, and Johnson's extra point gave Danville a 14-12 lead with 2:43 left in the first half.

Loyalsock returned the favor to open the second half, taking advantage of a squib kick to start on the Danville 48. Gee scrambled to the Danville 13, but back-to-back penalties had the Lancers facing a third-and-13 from the Danville 17.

Gee found Glunk in the back corner of the end zone for another touchdown, and Gee's two-point run gave Loyalsock a 20-14 lead.

"Our guys continue to step up in difficult situations. That's how I'll remeber this game, our guys stepping up in difficult situations," Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet said. "Amazing stuff, just player after player stepping forward."

Gordon didn't play in the third quarter due to an injury, and Danville hurt itself with penalties on its first two drives of the half.

Loyalsock punted twice, and lost Gee to an ankle injury. The sophomore was on crutches after the game. However backup quarterback Nate Bauman led the Lancers to another touchdown in the fourth quarter, again thanks to Glunk.

The junior, who finished with eight catches for 136 yards and three scores, caught a 33-yard pass on third-and-goal for a touchdown. Danville blocked its third extra point of the game, and the Lancers led 26-14 with 4:22 left in the game.

Danville finally converted its first first-down of the second half — Gordon returned in the fourth quarter — when Gordon found Persing for 17 yards on fourth-and-4. After a personal foul, Mason Raup caught a 29-yard TD with 2:31 left in the game to cut the lead to 26-21.

Loyalsock recovered the onside kick, and Hill ran four yards on a third-and-2 with a minute left to seal the game.

LOYALSOCK 26, DANVILLE 21

Danville (3-1);0;14;0;7 — 21

Loyalsock (3-1);12;0;8;6 — 26

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

Loy-Rian Glunk 20 pass from Tyler Gee (kick blocked)

Loy-Davion Hill 11 pass from Gee (kick blocked)

Second quarter

Dan-Carson Persing 63 pass from Zach Gordon (Aaron Johnson kick)

Dan-Ty Stauffer 17 run (Johnson kick)

Third quarter

Loy-Glunk 17 pass from Gee (Gee run)

Fourth quarter

Loy-Glunk 33 pass from Nate Bauman (kick blocked)

Dan-Mason Raup 29 pass from Gordon (Johnson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

;Dan;Loy

First downs;10;22

Rushes-net yards;17-32;45-230

Passing yards;161;178

Passing;11-20-1;13-26-0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;3-0

Penalties-yards;11-85;15-129

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Danville: Ty Stauffer 12-43, TD; Zach Gordon 5-(-11). Loyalsock: Davion Hill 28-171; Tyler Gee 12-47; Naz Smith 2-12; Cy Cavanaugh 1-2; team 2-(-2).

PASSING — Danville: Gordon 10-14-1 for 163 yards, 2 TDs; Madden Patrick 1-6-0 for (-2) yards; Loyalsock: Gee 11-23-0 for 139 yards, 3 TDs; Nate Bauman 2-3-0 for 39 yards, TD.

RECEIVING — Danville: Carson Persing 5-100, TD; Mason Raup 2-33, TD; Aaron Johnson 2-16; Hayden Winn 1-14; Stauffer 1-(-2); Loyalsock: Rian Glunk 8-139, 3 TDs; Jerval Shuler-Weeks 2-20; Hill 1-11, TD; Brendon Clark 1-8.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report. The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties. The Empire Builder train, which runs...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Danville, PA
Football
City
Danville, PA
Danville, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Danville, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Loyalsock Township, PA
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Danville High School#Lancers#Td
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
167
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy