A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate insider has shared a scoop on the game's next DLC character, which Nintendo continues to insist will be the final DLC character coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game, despite rumors -- or at least some rumors -- suggesting otherwise. The insider in question isn't peddling these rumors, but they have shared a tidbit about the game's final DLC character, who could be revealed very soon. The past few weeks, rumors have been circulating that a new and proper Nintendo Direct is going down this month. For now, these rumors haven't been substantiated, but it sounds like if this does happen, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players will know the identity of the final DLC character sooner rather than later.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO