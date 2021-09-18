CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Department of Public Safety Begins “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

lptv.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCars are well equipped to provide many safety features in the event of a crash, but all of those safety features go out the window when a rider is not wearing a seat belt. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will begin a ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign Sunday, September 19, and it will run until the end of the month. This decision comes after the state has seen 68 Minnesotans die on the road directly from not wearing a seat belt in 2021, a 45% increase from this time in 2019.

lptv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

NIAA, Department of Public Safety partner to curb teen driving fatalities in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association joined forces with the Nevada Department of Public Safety to curb teen fatalities on Nevada roadways. NIAA announced the partnership with the Nevada Department of Public Safety Wednesday evening, as both organizations highlight the importance of defensive driving for student-athletes. "Nevada’s...
NEVADA STATE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Over 3,000 citations issued during Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign

North Dakota – Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from July 1 to August 19 to help save lives on North Dakota roads. A total of 3,283 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 1,241 were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Has Come Up With a Great Idea

You know, every once in a while someone in government comes up with a pretty good idea and this is a great example of just that. I would think that one of the most nerve racking things for any law enforcement when making a traffic stop standing beside the car as the driver digs through all the different compartments in their car attempting to locate their registration and insurance, etc. info.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Click It Or Ticket#Traffic Accident#Minnesotans#Lakeland News
KMTV 3 News Now

Iowa Department of Public Safety looking to diversify their staff

The Iowa Department of Public Safety is working hard to diversify its staff. "Before going into law enforcement, I was a middle school teacher for a few years, and then I joined the military. I was in the Navy for five years and then that's when I joined the Iowa State Patrol. I'm currently the highest-ranking trooper for females in the state patrols," said Lt. Mindy Coe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

MVD begins issuing 200,000 refunds for discontinued 'Public Safety Fee'

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation says the Department of Motor Vehicles (MVD) has begun issuing refunds for certain vehicle owners who paid for the state's Public Safety Fee. It was a controversial fee discontinued at the end of June. 3 On Your Side previously reported that...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arbiter Online

Timely: Department of Public Safety looking for Game Day Safety Ambassadors, offering $14.50 an hour for students

Department of Public Safety (DPS) is looking for Game Day Safety Ambassadors for Boise State’s home game this Saturday, Sept. 18 against Oklahoma State. “Game Day Safety Ambassadors will be assigned to support DPS with providing directions to gates and/or parking areas, assisting with line management at entry gates, and other customer support duties as needed,” according to Boise State News.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
vtcng.com

Helicopter golf ball drop raises 11K for public safety departments

First it was a tractor bucket. Then a construction lift. Then, the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary Club dropped golf balls from a ladder truck for its annual fundraiser for the three towns’ fire and rescue departments. This year they dropped the golf balls from a helicopter. What’s next year? An F-35? Last...
CHARITIES
CBS Pittsburgh

State Senators Grill Turnpike Officials On Lost Revenue, Suggest Border Tolls And Double License Plates On Vehicles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State senators grilled Pennsylvania Turnpike officials at a Senate Transportation Committee hearing over the loss of more than $100 million in toll revenue last year. Over a year ago, the commission eliminated real people at the tollbooths, replacing them with an automated toll-by-mail system for those who did not have an E-ZPass But there’s a problem. Only 54 percent of those turnpike users who were mailed a bill actually paid up, a loss of $104 million. “This is not a small number. We’re not talking about a million dollars. This is 104, almost $105 million in lost tolls,” said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
lptv.org

Fatal Fire in Itasca County

According to a press release from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 am, earlier today , September 21, 2021, the Itasca County Dispatch received a call of a motor home being on fire. After putting the fire out, Deer River Fire found a man dead inside the motor home.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
roundtherocktx.com

Round Rock Public Safety Day

September 25, 2021 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Join Round Rock Police, Fire, and Wilco EMS for a chance to meet local first responders and see the vehicles and equipment they use to respond to local emergencies. This free family event provides a chance to check out the Round Rock SWAT team, Traffic Unit, Crime Scene vehicles, Round Rock Fire engines, Hazmat, a live vehicle extraction, and more exciting public safety vehicles. Kids of all ages can enjoy games, face painting, a photo booth, and more. More info here.
ROUND ROCK, TX
ktvo.com

National Child Passenger Safety Week begins on Wednesday

MACON, Mo. — Child Passenger Safety Week starts on Wednesday. Last year, 1,438 children were injured and 11 were killed in traffic crashes. All of these children were less than 8-years-old. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers always encourage parents to use the proper equipment to keep their kids safe in...
MISSOURI STATE
collegeparkmd.gov

Public Safety Community Meetings

The City's monthly Public Safety Community Meeting is Monday, September 13 at 7pm!. September 13 Topic: Personal & Family All Hazards Emergency Prepardness. Presented by the Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Preparedness. Participate in preparedness quiz and win a personal preparedness kit!. This meeting takes place every second Monday...
POLITICS
wflx.com

Rail Safety Week begins Monday

Monday marks the beginning of Rail Safety Week. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a pedestrian or driver is hit by a train once every three hours. It only takes a split second for a tragedy to happen on the track. With Brightline set to resume operations in November,...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy