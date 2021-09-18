Nisswa Getting Ready for 48th Annual Fall Festival

Preparations are underway in Nisswa for this Saturday’s 48th annual Nisswa Fall Festival. The all-day event starts at 7 AM with a pancake breakfast at the fire department. The family-friendly event also features a medallion hunt, a petting zoo, and a beer garden. But near the end of the day is when one of the biggest contests, the Smokin’ Hot BBQ Challenge, begins, where the public gets the chance to taste many barbecued ribs.