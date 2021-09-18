Australia vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby Championship from anywhere

The Sochi Autodrom in Russia is one of the freshest circuits in F1, having only opened seven years ago and encircling the Sochi Winter Olympics park. However, while the track itself might not have stacks of history, the two drivers likely to be leading the way around it certainly do – and after Monza we're envisaging just a little bad blood. All you need to do is follow our guide to live stream F1 and watch the 2021 Russian Grand Prix online wherever you are.

