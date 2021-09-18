CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cards win 6th straight, 8-2 over Padres

By Dave Jobe
 7 days ago
The Cardinals continued their hot streak with their sixth straight win, an 8-2 triumph over the team that’s chasing them for the final playoff spot, the Padres on Friday night at Busch Stadium. The Cards built a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first . Paul Goldschmidt’s single...

Viva El Birdos

Cards Rally Late for 3-2 Victory over Padres

The Cardinals continued their weekend series against the Padres on Saturday, with Adam Wainwright starting the second game of the set against Yu Darvish. Wainwright wasn’t his sharpest, but the two runs he gave up were the result of a lot of soft, consecutive singles that found holes in the infield in the fourth inning. He settled back in afterward and held the Padres in check through six, after which the bullpen did its job and held the Friars scoreless. The strike zone on the evening was absurdly wide, extending three to four inches off the outside corner for right-handed hitters. Darvish took full advantage and pounded the outside corner of the zone, giving the Cards’ hitters fits as he struck out nine through seven innings. But things fell apart for San Diego in the eighth when Emilio Pagan relieved Darvish. Pagan gave up a sac fly to Edman and a two-run bomb to Tyler O’Neill as the Cards rallied late to snatch a 3-2 victory.
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
