Patriots' Trent Brown: Officially questionable

 7 days ago

The Patriots have listed Brown (calf) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Brown has been day-to-day since injuring his calf in the Patriots' season-opening loss to Miami. It looks like the veteran qualifies as a true game-time decision in Week 2.

