Freakling Bros. Horror Shows seeking actors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and ready to scare Las Vegas for its 29th horrifying year. Rated the scariest haunt in the country by USA Today, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows offers a hellishly-curated festival of nightmares - three expertly crafted haunts in one horrifying location, including Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction, Gates of Hell, the experimental COVEN of 13, and the classic Castle Vampyre.news3lv.com
Comments / 0