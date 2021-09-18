CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows seeking actors

By Meghan Platt
news3lv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and ready to scare Las Vegas for its 29th horrifying year. Rated the scariest haunt in the country by USA Today, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows offers a hellishly-curated festival of nightmares - three expertly crafted haunts in one horrifying location, including Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction, Gates of Hell, the experimental COVEN of 13, and the classic Castle Vampyre.

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap Saturday with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freakling Bros#Usa Today#Castle Vampyre#Freaklingbros Com#Monzu Italian Oven#Nv 89103
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy