CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, GA

Nell Patten Roquemore

Newnan Times-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNell Patten Roquemore, age 97, of Lakeland, Georgia passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Nell was born March 10, 1924. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 19, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Threatte Center, 209 US Highway 221, Lakeland, GA 31635. The funeral will be held Monday, September 20, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Lakeland, 15 E Main Street, Lakeland, GA 31635 with a graveside service to follow. For those who can’t attend, the service will be live streamed on Music Funeral Services Facebook page.

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeland, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Valdosta, GA
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Perdue
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy