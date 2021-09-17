Nell Patten Roquemore, age 97, of Lakeland, Georgia passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Nell was born March 10, 1924. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 19, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Threatte Center, 209 US Highway 221, Lakeland, GA 31635. The funeral will be held Monday, September 20, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Lakeland, 15 E Main Street, Lakeland, GA 31635 with a graveside service to follow. For those who can’t attend, the service will be live streamed on Music Funeral Services Facebook page.