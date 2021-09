After a weekend’s absence from action owing to a Covid-19 outbreak, the Bucks weren’t able to match the hosts, who recorded their own first home league win of the season. Gavin Cowan offered no excuses for his team after this defeat, where his Bucks weren’t able to cope sufficiently well enough with the hosts robust approach. The way Billy Heath’s Alfreton side went about their business would have surprised few; however, as the Bucks can attest, it’s one thing to know what an opponent will do, stopping them is another issue entirely.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO