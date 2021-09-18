CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assertive Mexico seeks leadership role in Latin America

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
 7 days ago

MEXICO CITY — A gathering of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean this weekend in Mexico is the latest sign of that country flexing its diplomatic muscle as it looks to assert itself as the new mediator between the region and the United States. Whether or not Saturday’s meeting...

Education in Latin America

Studying abroad is an attractive opportunity for young people, it is a great opportunity to combine study with a desire to travel. And at the end of your training, you get an international diploma. In this sense, Latin American countries are quite profitable in terms of tuition fees, the overall level of education of the population and the climate. In Latin America efficient education because of using modern services, for example professional editing services Editius.
Latin America’s New Colors of Change

Street protests are a part of Latin America’s DNA, whether it’s over corruption, authoritarianism or basic human rights being trampled by the region’s elite. But something smells different this time. Independent sparks in different nations are coalescing to form a raging fire of change that’s spreading across one of the world’s most unequal regions.
How the NBA Plans to Expand in Latin America

The NBA has announced NBA Week Mexico City 2021, an 11-day program that will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3 in Mexico featuring additional online programming. The events were created to celebrate the upcoming 75th season of the NBA and to reach fans not only in Mexico, but also all across Latin America. Raul Zarraga, NBA Mexico vice president and managing director, said fans can register for these events for free. He also touched on the difficulties of trying to spread the game of basketball to Latin America while adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicolás Maduro
Top-Notch Interesting Facts About Latin America

Latin Americans are present to an exceeding extent across the entire American region, but only a few people acknowledge the crucial and interesting facts about Latin America. You might be wondering what Latin America actually is, and these are basically the regions of America where diversified Latin and Spanish languages are spoken. Latin America might not have acquired the spotlight, but still, the component of regions are extremely appreciated alongside the nature of this region.
Attractive Aspects Of The Latin America Region!

The Latin America region contains 21 countries, out of which 20 are sovereign states. The Latin American region was primarily called platinum, and the region has sacrificed a lot in order to acquire independence. The Latin American regions are primarily known for their cynosure and natural beauty. The amazon rainforests cover an enormous amount of South America, whereas the Andes mountain range starts from Chile and extends a long distance. Moreover, the grasslands of Latin America are primarily found in Argentina, which is one of the cold countries of the Latin American region.
The deadliest place for environmental activists is Latin America

MEXICO CITY — Diana Gabriela Aranguren could not believe what the news was saying. She looked at the TV screen over and over, trying to understand how it was possible that her friend had been killed. “He had just made a post on Facebook at 6 p.m. to participate in...
Here's why a Haitian migrant and his pregnant wife made the monthslong journey to America

(CNN) — For Rolph Louis, a Haitian migrant hoping for a fresh start in New York, the journey to the United States from Chile took nearly two months. Louis told CNN he felt he had little choice but to leave his homeland of Haiti, an island nation that has been rocked by political instability and economic depression. He said there was little opportunity for work. Simply walking on the streets was often unsafe, Louis added.
American dream shattered: one Haitian's journey to US border... and back

Andre was hoping to "have a better life" in the United States than he could in Haiti. So he fled to Brazil, then traveled across South America to the US-Mexican border, just a few hours' flight from where his journey began. But the 32-year-old, caught up in an explosive migrant crisis, ended up where he started -- deported home like hundreds of his compatriots in recent days, with no money or belongings. "I had no future in my country, my salary was not enough to survive on," Andre, who asked that his last name not be used to protect his privacy, told AFP. Andre recounted how his American dream became a nightmare -- after leaving Brazil, he ended up on a harrowing trip through the jungle on the Colombia-Panama border, where he was robbed and two young girls in his travel group were raped.
The Latest:

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:___UNITED NATIONS — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel seized on the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan to blast the United States for what he said is a history of foreign policy disasters. “Occupation only leaves destruction, and no country has the right to impose its will on sovereign nations,” Días Canel said in a pre-recorded video shown at the U.N. General Assembly. “Afghanistan is not an isolated case. It has been evidence that where the United States intervenes, there is an increase in instability, deaths, suffering and enduring scars.” Afghanistan was just one example the Cuban...
Officials: Many migrants from border camp staying in US

DEL RIO, Texas — Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion. Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale”...
Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead. The number...
Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over Del Rio scandal and blasts White House as ‘inhumane’

The US special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned after less than two months in the job, arguing that he can’t stay amid the Biden administration’s “inhumane” deportation policies. “I will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life,” Mr Foote said in his resignation letter on Wednesday. Haitians have been fleeing political turmoil following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on...
Migrant camp shrinks on US border as more Haitians removed

Haitian migrants waited to learn their fate at a Texas border encampment whose size was dramatically diminished from the almost 15,000 who gathered there just days ago in an effort to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. but now face expulsion. Families milled around makeshift shelters held up with giant reeds under a bridge between Del Rio Texas, and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico as wind blew dust through the camp littered with plastic bottles and overflowing trash bags. Some migrants sat on plastic paint cans or the ground while others hung clothes to dry on the bamboo-like carrizo...
Nicaragua's presidential campaign kicks off, with no rivals

Nicaragua's presidential election campaign officially kicks off on Saturday with incumbent Daniel Ortega's main rivals all under arrest. The 75-year-old, in power since 2007, will be seeking a fourth consecutive term in the November 7 vote despite international condemnation of his government's detention of 37 opposition figures since June. Running on the ticket of his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Ortega has again chosen his wife Rosario Murillo,70, vice president since 2017, as his running mate. They will be up against candidates from five little-known right-wing parties -- the only ones cleared to participate by the government electoral body.
