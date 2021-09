Sept. 18, 2021, marked the biggest comeback win for the University of Jamestown football team since the 2005 season. "The comeback that we had -- that doesn't happen every week," UJ head coach Brian Mistro said. "The stars had to align. Our guys were prepared to take advantage of the opportunities that we were given but we can't bank on that. We have to go out there and execute better and a lot sooner."

1 DAY AGO