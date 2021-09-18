CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats tackling flash points of taxes, health, climate

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5Nf0_0c00Ezfg00

Revamp the tax code and important federal health care and environment programs. Spend $3.5 trillion over 10 years, but maybe a lot less. Ensure that no more than three Democrats in all of Congress vote “no” because Republicans will be unanimously opposed.

Try to finish within the next couple of weeks. And oh yes: Failure means President Joe Biden s own party will have repudiated him on the cornerstone of his domestic agenda.

That's what congressional Democrats face as they try writing a final version of a massive bill bolstering the social safety net and strengthening efforts to tame climate change. Here's a guide to pivotal differences they must resolve:

PRICE TAG

After weeks of negotiations, the White House and top Democrats compromised on a $3.5 trillion, 10-year cost for the bill. That's a huge sum, though a fraction of the $61 trillion the government is already slated to spend over that period.

But moderates led by Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have said $3.5 trillion is too expensive, and votes from every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate are mandatory for success. Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have recently acknowledged what seems inevitable to many: The final cost may have to drop.

Manchin has suggested limiting the total to $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion, which progressives reject as paltry. Liberals led by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders I-Vt., initially said at least $6 trillion was needed for serious efforts to help families and curb global warming.

Eventually a compromise will be reached, with some expecting it in the $2 trillion to $2.5 trillion range. But since House committees just finished crafting a $3.5 trillion version of the package, a smaller price tag means some Democratic priorities would have to be trimmed.

TAXES

To pay for much of the bill, the House Ways and Means Committee approved $2.1 trillion in tax boosts, mostly on the rich and corporations. But some details and numbers seem likely to change.

Biden, who's promised to not raise taxes on people earning under $400,000, will probably get his proposal to raise the top individual income tax rate on the richest Americans to 39.6%. That would be up from the 37% approved under former President Donald Trump.

But Democrats also want to raise other levies on the wealthiest, and it's unclear which will survive and in what form.

For example, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has expressed interest in boosting taxes on the value of some large estates that heirs inherit. Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., omitted that proposal from his panel's plan.

In addition, Democrats want to provide popular tax credits for children, health care and child care costs and many low-income workers. Should the size of the overall bill shrink, Democrats might have to save money by delaying, gradually phasing in or out or limiting some of those breaks. Some moderates say a proposed tax credit for buying electric vehicles shouldn't go to higher-earning people.

Biden wants to raise the 21% corporate tax rate to 28% but may have to settle for around 25%. Democrats face other differences over taxes on corporate foreign income and stock buybacks.

MEDICARE

Three moderate Democrats blocked a House committee from approving a top priority for Biden and progressives: saving hundreds of billions by letting Medicare negotiate lower prices for pharmaceuticals it buys. Another committee approved the language, so it's not dead.

Still, the plan is strongly opposed by drug manufacturers and some moderates want to water it down. A less aggressive measure could emerge.

Democrats planned to use the savings to pay for another progressive goal: expanding Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing benefits. If the drug-pricing language is diluted and produces less savings, it's unclear how the Medicare expansion would be financed.

SALT AND IRS

In a town that loves acronyms, SALT, shorthand for state and local taxes, is on the table.

Democrats from high-tax coastal communities are demanding an increase in the current $10,000 limit on deductions taxpayers can claim for state and local taxes they pay. In a chamber where Pelosi can lose no more than three Democratic votes, they have leverage.

To ensure their support, many think that deduction ceiling will be increased. To make up for the lost revenue, the IRS could be given extra money or banks might be required to report more financial transaction information to the IRS, ideas aimed at bolstering tax collections.

TIMING

Last month, Pelosi told moderate Democrats that the House would consider their top priority, a separate $1 trillion bill financing road and other infrastructure projects, by Sept. 27.

In what seems a mutual political suicide pact, progressives have threatened to vote against that bill unless moderates are supporting the $3.5 trillion package, which liberals treasure. Ideally, Democratic leaders would love for both bills to be voted on together.

But with so many loose ends, it seems highly unlikely the larger, social and environment measure will be finished then. That's raised questions about how Pelosi will keep her party's antagonistic wings supportive of each other's priority bills and how she will shepherd the two measures to passage.

DEMOCRATS' SECRET WEAPONS

Democrats have two things going for them.

For one thing, a collapse of the effort would mean a jarring failure to enact their highest priorities, weakening their bid to retain their congressional majorities in next year's elections. Every Democrat knows that.

Another is Pelosi herself, who's proven deft at holding Democrats together and squeezing out the votes she needs.

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., summed up the two factors in an interview last week, describing what he tells Democrats.

“I’ve said everybody should be posturing and doing the best you can to stand up for your priorities, but in the final analysis you’re going to vote for this thing," Yarmuth said. “And by the way, have you met Nancy Pelosi?”

The Independent

Biden risks losing support from Democrats amid DC gridlock

President Joe Biden is losing support among critical groups in his political base as some of his core campaign promises falter, raising concerns among Democrats that the voters who put him in office may feel less enthusiastic about returning to the polls in next year's midterm elections.In just the past week, the push to change the nation's immigration laws and create a path to citizenship for young immigrants brought illegally to the country as children faced a serious setback on Capitol Hill. Bipartisan negotiations to overhaul policing collapsed and searing images of Haitian refugees being mistreated at the U.S.-Mexico...
The Independent

Panel debates Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs toward House Budget Committee approval Saturday, while party leaders hunted behind the scenes for compromises to resolve internal divisions and, they hoped, allow the sprawling package's eventual passage by Congress Approval by the Democratic-dominated panel, meeting virtually, was assured. Passage would mark a necessary but minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging it a step closer to debate by the full House. Under budget rules, the committee wasn't even allowed to significantly amend the 2,465-page measure, the product of 13 other House...
The Independent

The Independent

House to vote on abortion rights as Roe is challenged

The House is set to vote on legislation aimed at guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, a bill that reflects the Democratic Party's response to a restrictive new Texas law that has placed access under threat. The expected House passage of the bill Friday is likely to be mostly symbolic, as Republican opposition will doom it in the Senate But Democrats say they will do all they can to codify the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision after the Supreme Court recently allowed a Texas law that would ban most abortions in the state to take...
Axios

Democrats release full text of Biden's $3.5T reconciliation package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday unveiled the full text of President Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending package. Why it matters: Democrats are racing to finish negotiations and get the bill on the floor as soon as possible so Pelosi can fulfill her promises to both House centrists and progressives about the timing and sequencing of passing the party's dual infrastructure packages.
accountingtoday.com

House Dems plan Saturday votes to advance tax, spend plan

House Democrats are attempting to move forward with the next procedural step needed to pass President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, penciling in a rare Saturday committee meeting to advance a proposed $3.5 trillion package. The Budget Committee’s markup could occur Friday instead of Saturday, if Republicans agree to an expedited...
AFP

Biden tries to heal Democrats' divide on his spending plans

US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said in a statement Biden held three "productive and candid" meetings with two dozen members of Congress, as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting featured the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden then met with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.
New York Post

Democratic senators back House progressives’ push to pass Biden agenda

Eleven Democratic senators are backing House progressives in their push to pass a massive, $3.5 trillion spending bill as part of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, as the US Chamber of Commerce calls the spending an “existential threat” to the US’ economic recovery. On Wednesday, the group of lawmakers...
The Independent

Biden presses fellow Dems: Resolve party split on $3.5T plan

With a personal push, President Joe Biden pressed fellow Democrats to hasten work on his big “build back better” agenda, telling them to come up with a final framework and their best topline budget figure as the party labors to bridge its divisions in Congress ahead of crucial voting deadlines.Biden and Democratic House and Senate lawmakers met for hours of back-to-back-to-back private White House sessions stretching into Wednesday evening, convened at a pivotal juncture for Biden's $3.5 trillion package as lawmakers struggle to draft details of the ambitious effort. With Republicans solidly opposed, Democratic leaders are counting on the...
The Independent

Pelosi chides Republicans for not voting on the debt limit: ‘Why should Democrats always come to the rescue?’

House SpeakerNancy Pelosi chided Republicans for not voting to raise the debt limit on Thursday, asking why Democrats always need to be more responsible.The House Speaker hosted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her weekly press conference. On Tuesday, the House voted to extend the debt limit until December 2022 and keep the government open until 3 December of this year.“They voted to shut down government and not honour the full faith and credit of the United States of America,” Ms Pelosi said, noting that the bill included disaster relief for those affected by...
Daily Mail

Biden administration to send out shutdown guidance TODAY as Democrats scramble to pass stop gap spending measure and raise the debt ceiling as government funding runs out in one week

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget is due to release shutdown guidance Thursday - a week before the government shuts down if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill. OMB's spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told Punchbowl News that 'prudent management requires that the government plan for the possibility of a...
Roll Call Online

House Democrats ready reconciliation package for floor vote next week

House Democratic leaders are scrambling to ready a sweeping budget reconciliation package of safety net program expansions, tax breaks for families and renewable energy incentives and tax increases on wealthy individuals and corporations for a floor vote next week. That ambitious timeframe, if it holds, would line up the multitrillion-dollar...
