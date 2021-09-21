CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffco Public Health takes legal action after it says schools refused to comply with mask order

Jefferson County Public Health was seeking a court order to force several schools to comply with an order requiring masks in schools.

ChelleD
12d ago

There is no scientific supportable reason for them to wear them. ZERO, plus during this developmental stage in their lived, it does more harm than good. That has been proven to be true. Come on they are petri dishes, but not vulnerable for the most part to this virus.

SBC
11d ago

the word voluntary appears to be skewed here. We offer voluntary compliance but if it isn't absolute compliance, we'll take you to court. Hunger Games.

NoCo from Colorado
12d ago

If god will protect them from the virus why do they need to carry a gun to pick up the kids from school or go out to dine or the grocery store???

