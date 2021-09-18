TCR2 Therapeutics' Gavo-Cel Shrinks Tumors Across Multiple Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Cancers
NEW YORK – Early yet encouraging Phase I/II data presented during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress on Friday demonstrated that TCR2 Therapeutics' autologous cell therapy, gavocabtagene autoleucel, could shrink tumors across a variety of mesothelin-expressing solid tumor types. The technology behind the treatment, dubbed gavo-cel for short,...www.precisiononcologynews.com
Comments / 0