Helena stays undefeated, beats Pelham on J.C. Sivley’s late TD

By Blake Ells
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Pelham couldn’t outrun its own mistakes on Friday as Helena earned a 37-34 victory to stay undefeated. The Panthers (3-2, 2-1) struck first on a 43-yard touchdown pass from William Lankford to Darius Copeland. On the ensuing possession, the 10th-ranked Huskies (5-0, 3-0) would have been forced into a three-and-out, but a personal foul on the Panthers gave the visitors new life. Mac Turner led his team on a long, methodical drive that ate most of the remaining first quarter clock and culminated in a 1-yard touchdown run by Dalton Llewellyn.

ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

