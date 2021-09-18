CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Marcus Smart references John Adams in advice to fan: 'No one remembers the 2nd US President'

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Celtics star Marcus Smart raised eyebrows Friday night when he made an odd comment referencing the second president of the United States, John Adams. Smart was asked by a fan on Twitter for advice about getting better at basketball since he is considered to be one of the better defenders in the NBA. The two-time All-Defensive Team selection tried to send a motivational tweet, but it appeared to backfire.

FanSided

Boston Celtics rumors: Trading for John Wall would be an extreme disaster

If the Boston Celtics learned anything from their dance with both Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker, they should want nothing to do with five-time NBA All Star John Wall. As an aging player in the NBA with declined play, a massive contract and injury history, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will stay away from any thought of adding Wall to the mix and he would be smart for doing so.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: John Wall blockbuster trade Cs could consider

Ever since the Boston Celtics made the decision to name Brad Stevens as Danny Ainge’s successor as President of Basketball Operations, the franchise managed to start doing something that they haven’t really done over the past several years — they’ve committed to making some sizeable roster shakeups. Kicking off their...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: C&C links Marcus Smart in potential Ben Simmons trade

If the Boston Celtics do end up involving themselves in the Ben Simmons sweepstakes, it could cost them at least one core member to get a deal done. Marcus Smart, who was signed to a contract extension this past summer worth $77 million, was mentioned by our FS sister site, Chowder and Champions, as a potential trade piece in such a hypothetical blockbuster.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: C&C out on potential John Wall trade pursuit

There are two headline-name floor generals the Boston Celtics should stay away from on the trade market. That would be Ben Simmons and John Wall. Simmons is an intriguing facilitator that could run the floor with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but it would probably take Marcus Smart and draft capital to land the 2016 #1 pick.
NBA
NBC Sports

Patrick Beverley, Marcus Smart talk about being a great defender

Perimeter defense is a priority in the NBA. Even if a team has Rudy Gobert back in the paint protecting the rim, if perimeter defenders are just getting blown by it sets a defense into scramble mode, and good teams will score (see the Clippers beating Gobert’s Jazz last postseason for an example).
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Mathews lands one-year contract with Celtics

After two years with the Wizards, Garrison Mathews has reportedly found a new home. The 24-year-old sharpshooter signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Friday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal is non-guaranteed for the 2021-22 season. Mathews spent the last two seasons playing on a two-way...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Sign Garrison Mathews To Training Camp Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have added yet another guard to its training camp roster. Boston has reportedly signed free agent Garrison Mathews to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, according to Shams Charania. The move comes a short time after the Celtics reportedly invited former Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono to training camp, which gets underway next week. Brad Stevens seems determined to bring in every available guard ahead of camp to boost competition on the floor. Mathews, 24, spent the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards. He appeared in 82 games for the Wizards, including 24 starts last season. The 6-foot-5 guard hit 41 percent of his shots and 38.9 percent from three-point range during his career, averaging 5.5 points. Bringing in Mathews puts Boston’s training camp roster at 21, which is one over the NBA’s maximum. There is reportedly a chance that Luke Kornet will not be back in Boston, since the big man has yet to sign his Exhibit 10 deal with the team. Mathews would be eligible for a two-way deal with the Celtics, who currently has a pretty crowded depth chart at guard.
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Predicting Marcus Smart’s 2021-22 statline

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Brooklyn Nets in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on June 01, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
NBA
Audacy

Marcus Smart makes bizarre historical reference in motivational tweet

Marcus Smart's heart was clearly in the right place. His grasp of history, however? A little off. The Celtics' guard responded to a young basketball player's plea for advice on Twitter with some great words of wisdom ... until the very end. That's when Smart used Presidential-based comparison that had history teachers everywhere squirming.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Grizzlies Notes: Bane, Offseason, Adams, Celtics Trade

Grizzlies sharpshooter Desmond Bane officially has new representation. After leaving Seth Cohen of SAC Sports Family earlier this offseason, Bane has signed with agent Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports + Entertainment/YouFirst, according to the agency’s Instagram. Bane’s new agent won’t have to negotiate a second contract for him for a...
NBA
NBC Sports

Smart's basketball advice includes hilarious shot at John Adams

Marcus Smart was kind enough to answer a fan's request for basketball advice, but a certain former United States president wouldn't be thrilled with his response. A fan tweeted at the Boston Celtics guard on Friday asking the two-time All-Defensive First Team selection how to improve his own defensive game.
NBA
theScore

Study: Celtics fans most loyal in the NBA

The Boston Celtics boast the most loyal fanbase in the NBA, according to a recent study. The study, conducted by BetUS.com, compared the NBA's 10 most-followed teams based on a number of different criteria, including the average percentage of games watched per season, percentage of fans with a tattoo of their favorite team, and average dollars spent on merchandise.
NBA
chatsports.com

Marcus Smart takes a dig at John Adams while giving advice on how to play defense

What began as Marcus Smart having an interaction with a fan on Twitter turned into something bigger Friday night into Saturday. Smart was asked on Twitter for advice on how to be a better defender. The two-time All-Defensive first team member shared that being a good defender takes “a wholelotta ‘want to.’ Get every 50/50 ball. If you’re not [quick] defensively—get strong. Strength hides weaknesses. Take charges. Be a [great] teammate. Compete.”
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics Rumors: Boston A Good Fit For John Wall? Celtics 2021-22 NBA Season Projections

Boston Celtics rumors continue to buzz with NBA Training Camp and the 2021-22 NBA season right around the corner. NBA Free Agency rumors are swirling centering around John Wall and the Celtics. NBA insider David Aldridge thinks John Wall could be a good fit on the Celtics alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Celtics Today host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Celtics news and rumors. For the best Celtics news, Celtics rumors, Celtics Free Agency buzz and Celtics breaking news, SUBSCRIBE to Celtics Today: http://www.youtube.com/celticstv?sub_... Celtics news is also on tap for today’s show. ESPN put together it’s 2021-22 NBA season projections.
NBA
NBC Sports

Is Marcus Smart accurately ranked on this Top 100 players list?

Which NBA players are the most difficult to evaluate? Marcus Smart has to be near the top of the list. The Celtics guard is Boston's emotional leader, a ferocious defender whose grit and hustle are unmatched and who makes "winning plays" that don't show up in the box score. The box score doesn't always do him favors, though: Smart shot below 40% from the floor last season and 33% from 3-point range while committing two turnovers per game.
NBA
