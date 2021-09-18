CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Candidate Battles His Pro-Putin Look-Alikes in Russia’s Sham Elections

By Tori Holland
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG—As Russia heads to the polls in what are expected to be the most corrupt parliamentary elections since Vladimir Putin came to power, one of the opposition candidates was out on the streets of St. Petersburg proving to people that he exists. “Look, here he is, the real Vishnevsky,...

AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial polls, and police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters. Before and during the protest, authorities detained a number of activists including Sergei Udaltsov, head of a radical socialist group, Left Front, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition rallies. In his residence outside Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties which won parliamentary seats including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Russians Join Moscow Protest Over Parliamentary Election

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Hundreds of people, angered by last week's parliamentary election, joined a protest in central Moscow on Saturday, holding posters carrying slogans such as "bring back the elections". The protest was organised by several politicians, most of them Communists, saying they were cheated of victory by an online...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Pro-Kremlin party officially handed supermajority in Duma

Russian election authorities on Friday officially announced the final results of last week's parliamentary vote, in which the Kremlin s party retained its supermajority amid widespread reports of violations and incidents of voter fraud. Russia's Central Election Commission has declared the election of the new parliament, or the State Duma “conclusive and valid," commission chair Ella Pamfilova said. The results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and United Russia candidates won 198 of those races. In all, the Kremlin-backed party, which has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KVIA

Vladimir Putin Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Birth place: Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Russia. Marriage: Lyudmila (Shkrebneva) Putin (July 28, 1983-2014, divorced) Children: Yekaterina and Maria. Education: Leningrad State University, law, 1975. Religion: Orthodox Christian. Other Facts. Enjoys working out and has a black belt in...
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Russia's pro-Putin party keeps its supermajority

MOSCOW -- Russia's ruling party retained its supermajority in parliament, further cementing President Vladimir Putin's grip on power after elections that excluded most opposition politicians and were marred by multiple reports of violations. The vote was watched closely for signs that Putin's control might slip, however slightly, ahead of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Russian election: United Russia on course for landslide victory as Communists contest vote

Russia’s 2021 legislative elections look to be ending with a landslide win for the Kremlin’s United Russia party and the prospect of protests amid evidence of mass electoral fraud.With 98 per cent of votes counted, United Russia is projected a constitutional majority in parliament. But it achieved that result on the back of a suspiciously high 49.79 popular vote — and after massively delayed results on e-voting in Moscow, which turned a number of constituencies back towards the Kremlin.The Communist party, which came a strong second even in official voting, with 19.5 percent of the vote, is refusing to accept the e-voting results. Valery Rashkin, the head of the Moscow party, has announced a protest at the capital’s central square at 7pm tonight, Monday.The Kremlin meanwhile has congratulated election officials for overseeing a “positive electoral process.” Vladimir Putin prioritised the “competitiveness, transparency and honesty of elections,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

Putin’s United Russia party holds big majority in Russia’s three-day parliamentary elections

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party maintained its tight grip on the nation's parliament in three-day elections criticized by opposition parties and independent observers for ballot stuffing and tampering, according to election results announced by the Central Election Commission. Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said United...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
6abc

Pro-Putin party takes majority in Russian election sullied by fraud

MOSCOW -- Russia's ruling party, United Russia, which backs President Vladimir Putin, has kept its supermajority in the country's parliament, sweeping elections that were marred with allegations of widespread ballot rigging and saw many of the Kremlin's top opponents barred from running. With virtually all ballots counted, Russia's election's commission...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Pro-Putin Party Loses Ground to Opposition in Russian Election

Early results and an exit poll show that Russia’s ruling political party will score an easy victory in parliamentary elections but likely by a smaller margin than in previous elections, with a rise in opposition showing that President Vladimir Putin’s party has lost some ground. Thirteen percent of ballots have been counted so far; an exit poll published by Russia’s RIA news agency projected that United Russia will win just over 45 percent of the vote—more than enough to hand them the win. If that number is accurate, though, it would be a more fragile result than the previous election, held in 2016, when the party nabbed 54 percent of the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shropshire Star

Early results in Russian election suggest lead for pro-Putin party

Results from nearly 9% of the country’s polling stations give the United Russia party 38% of the vote for the 225 deputies apportioned by party lists. Voting has ended in Russia’s parliamentary election and the country’s elections commission says early results from a limited number of polling stations show the country’s Kremlin-loyal United Russia party in the lead.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

