CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Oh no. Does this mean I have to respect soccer now?

By Riverguy Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh no. Does this mean I have to respect soccer now? ** -- Riverguy 09/17/2021 10:41PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

The travel soccer I have seen recently loves knocking the ball around

The men's squad caught the disease displayed by the women the night before. -- JerseyCityWahoo 09/10/2021 10:22PM. The travel soccer I have seen recently loves knocking the ball around -- HburgCav 09/11/2021 6:56PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
SOCCER
sportswar.com

I miss serve and volley tennis. Even Wimbledon doesn't have that much now

They were smacking the ball; think we are taking it for granted ** -- Clark2 09/13/2021 1:40PM. I miss serve and volley tennis. Even Wimbledon doesn't have that much now ** -- TriplHoo 09/13/2021 11:45AM. I remember when it was the dominant way to play and win in pro tennis....
TENNIS
idahocountyfreepress.com

What does winning mean?

As I watched the Olympics, heard highlights, and read highlights, it made me ponder what winning means to some people. Is it about proudly displaying a medal around their neck? Is it bragging rights? Is it overcoming a personal best? Is it earning a spot on a team? At what point do we stop competing and recognize our accomplishments?
GRANGEVILLE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oh No
sportswar.com

I love being ranked. It is awesome to be respected!

However, a ranking does not mean you have "arrived." It is an opinion. Beamer used to always remind folks to "act like you've been there, respect your opponent, and take it one game at a time." I hope our team stays focused and plays well. If fans are reading these posts, they can enjoy the ranking and the respect. If players are reading this, they need to focus and go out and prove that they want to move higher. I am a true fan and I don't think the lack of respect from Mr. Pride and Joy changes how I feel. GO out there and win #3 HOKIES. I will be in Morgantown pulling for you!
SPORTS
sportswar.com

I mean transfer? Come on.

Here are a few very unusual observations from our box score vs UNC -- Hoos in da house 09/20/2021 03:10AM. A generationally ugly showing. Those are some incredible per carry/catch -- GoochlandHoo 09/20/2021 08:51AM. Can not brush under the rug: this was a catostrophic event -- nyhoo 09/20/2021 08:08AM. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Oh ok. I understand better now

Fans wanted a running game that didn't utilize the legs of BA -- Ahmad. Wouldn't mind if BA carried out the ball fake like Howell on the option run -- Quaker 09/20/2021 12:26PM. We were also playing from behind every single posession except the... -- Lucius 09/20/2021 11:19AM. Yea I...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Power does not mean handing it to a TB.

Power running is a blocking scheme premised on getting numbers at the point of attack with kick-outs and lead blocks. Quite a few of BA's carries last year were QB power as have been most of KT's and Rodriguez's runs this year. Notably, they're getting us more yards than the TBs are and the offense has been explosive. Why would we want to change that?
NFL
dailynewsen.com

Andoni Iraola: Soccer and society have changed, but I do not think for worse

A few hours before receiving the Cádiz in Vallecas, Andoni Iraola (Usurbil, 1982) forgets any tactical concern to dedicate the afternoon to his little son, just 18 months. Domestic obligations are the best disconnection for those who was legendary lateral Athletic and for whom today is shaping, from the ray bench, as one of Laliga's fooled technicians.
SOCCER
sportswar.com

I am missing the 30's already.

Schaub, Lundy, Pearman and Heath on O was amazing. Had seats in section 518 ** -- OneDuke4UVA 09/25/2021 5:52PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Thanks for the tremendous amount of detail and experience

I particularly learned from the principle of not giving a huge advantage that a team could not have earned otherwise. Very insightful. Also the way you handled the Woodberry Forest foul situation shows that everything that a good referee can do is not spelling out in the LOTG. I was...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy