Oh no. Does this mean I have to respect soccer now?

However, a ranking does not mean you have "arrived." It is an opinion. Beamer used to always remind folks to "act like you've been there, respect your opponent, and take it one game at a time." I hope our team stays focused and plays well. If fans are reading these posts, they can enjoy the ranking and the respect. If players are reading this, they need to focus and go out and prove that they want to move higher. I am a true fan and I don't think the lack of respect from Mr. Pride and Joy changes how I feel. GO out there and win #3 HOKIES. I will be in Morgantown pulling for you!

