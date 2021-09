I think? Can’t remember if it was Ty and Kyle’s first year or second, but I listened to a guy scream “cream puff basketball” 6 inches from the back of my head everytime the refs dared call a foul on WVU, among other things about us being pu***s. And that did not approach the vitriol experienced every single time at Lane, and I’ve been to 4 head to heads there. I can deal with trash talk, it’s just part of fandom rivalry, but these skoal chewing inbreds act like you sodomized their women and took their land on a routine basis.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO