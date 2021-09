Radio: WWJ-AM (950; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Many eyes will be on the quarterback position, on both sides. The Wolverines have featured a strong running game in their first two wins, but not much in the way of passing. Will that change for Cade McNamara against a MAC opponent. And for Northern Illinois, the last time Rocky Lombardi was in the Big House, he walked away victorious. Can the Michigan State transfer pull off the upset for his Huskies, who are near-four-touchdown underdogs?

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO