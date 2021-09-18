CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

What?! You mean there's another reason to hate ND?

By Riverguy Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat?! You mean there's another reason to hate ND? -- Riverguy 09/17/2021 10:47PM. That drum is 100 years old? Wow, respect your elders ND. ** -- VaTechHokiesACC 09/18/2021 12:44AM. I'd bang the drum all day. Might as well - I don't want to work. ** -- KCHokie2 09/18/2021 12:40AM. You...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAX

There’s a reason why you overshare on dates

If you overshare on dates you’re not alone. Psychology experts say you might be oversharing due to self-control depletion, which happens when you expend your mental resources managing one behavior, which leaves you with less willpower to monitor subsequent behaviors. If you’re feeling stressed on top of this, it’s even more difficult to keep your impulses and emotions in check. So if your brain is working overtime handling emotional strain, you might find yourself saying more about yourself than the other person wants to hear. Ginette Blackhart, a psychology professor at East Tennessee State University, says the good news is that studies show you can increase self-control with practice. Researchers say to recover from oversharing you could say something like “Oh dear, I have no idea why I blurted that out. Forgive me.”, lighten the mood with a joke and a smile, and bridge the conversation or change the subject. (NY Times)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
howtogeek.com

What Does “ROFL” Mean, and How Do You Use It?

If you say something funny in the group chat, someone might reply with “ROFL!” What does this acronym mean, and how is it different from LOL? We’ll take a look at the term, its origins, and how you can use it in your own conversations. Rolling on the Floor Laughing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
roseautimes.com

"Keep The Faith, Baby!" What's That Supposed To Mean?

The above phrase was popular back in the sixties. I may have used it myself. It was used by both Christians and non-Christians; casually and probably innocently. But did they know what they were saying; did they understand the meaning of the word, "faith." We need to be careful with words that have their foundation with God and his Word. The language of the Christian or Jewish Faith is not casual.
RELIGION
verywellmind.com

My Mom Hates Me: What to Do When You Feel This Way

Because mothers constitute a significant part of our first contact with the world, it’s understandable for you to feel connected to that half of your parental unit. In terms of your relationship with your mother, obligations ideally revolve around loving them, being considerate of your mother's instructions, and staying mindful of their feelings during interactions.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
InspireMore

‘You called me over and over. ‘What do you want?!’ You looked up at me and said, ‘Sorry mommy.’: Mom says ‘we both deserve kindness at our most difficult time’ after snapping at son

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
KIDS
sportswar.com

Lots of positive remarks...getting excited. Thanks much for the information

Lots of positive remarks...getting excited. Thanks much for the information ** -- RC67 09/25/2021 7:18PM. My thoughts. I'd like to know how fast Berry threw too although I don't -- Shenhoo 09/25/2021 6:22PM. The fish are loving you. Actually, it was a weird but very nice day. -- Shenhoo 09/25/2021...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
sportswar.com

We’re going to get absolute rocked by the Irish

Well we won’t have to deal with any 73yard punts like they had today ** -- TpkeHoo 09/25/2021 4:00PM. Also last time ND came to Scott, they needed last minute heriocs -- HooWorldOrder 09/25/2021 3:48PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
FOOTBALL
howtogeek.com

What Does “TBF” Mean, and How Do You Use It?

Did you see someone say “TBF” in an enlightening internet debate? No, TBF doesn’t mean “total brain fart,” although you’d be forgiven for having one if you don’t recognize this initialism. Here’s what TBF means and how to use it. To Be Fair. TBF means “to be fair.” People use...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy