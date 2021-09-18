That drum is 100 years old? Wow, respect your elders ND.

Regarding not knowing jack on these doc questions. As noted, the shingles risk as an adult exists specifically for those who had cp earlier in life. Trying to create cp exposure for kids was/is not unheard of in an attempt to create natural antibody immunity. It can be effective in that goal. It was certainly more common pre-cp vaccine and that vaccine was not invented until 1995. However, although pre-vaccine fewer than 100 children died of cp each year, those were still tragic deaths and multi thousand on average were hospitalized each year. We had a family lose a child to cp on my street growing up. I have an in-law who is a relatively famous doc involved with vaccines and infectious disease today recount how he witnesses a child die of cp in the hospital during his residency. I'm sure the natural thought was let's create this natural immunity in a controlled setting where I can care for child and everything will be ok. Moms are amazing - but not right on this one.

