Started with secondary getting torched in first quarter. Had to drop extra people to cover their receivers. After that, there were few men in the box, and a lot of big holes, but we would have been ok if we had tackled well. Time and time again, someone found a way to get there on crucial plays, but failed to tackle and gave up a first down. Worst tackling display I've ever seen. Like we didn't know the fundamentals of tackling at all, and were not interested in hitting.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO