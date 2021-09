LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host fishing derbies throughout the state Sept. 18 in celebration of Arkansas Hunting and Fishing Week. Fourteen derbies around the state will be available for families to come out and enjoy a day of fun by the water with the AGFC. Most derbies will begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up by 11 a.m., but times may vary depending on location. Participants should bring their own fishing gear, chairs, snacks and coolers to take home a healthy fish dinner from the event. Most derbies will have live or prepared bait available, but anglers are encouraged to bring along their favorite catfish bait to stand out from the crowd. Anglers 16 and older also should make sure they have a current Arkansas fishing license, available at www.agfc.com. Details and online registration forms for each event are available at the AGFC’s Outdoor Skills Network calendar at www.agfc.com/events.

