Middletown South gives Antonucci 200th victory with shutout of Jackson Memorial

When Steve Antonucci took the job as head coach of Middletown South in 1998, he had already put together a successful career as the baseball coach of the Eagles. “When I got this job, everybody said I was a baseball guy,’’ Antonucci said. “There were a lot of people that probably weren’t too happy about it. That was a chip on my shoulder and something to put in my back pocket and just keep fighting. It was a challenge that I relished.’’