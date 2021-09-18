CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown South gives Antonucci 200th victory with shutout of Jackson Memorial

When Steve Antonucci took the job as head coach of Middletown South in 1998, he had already put together a successful career as the baseball coach of the Eagles. “When I got this job, everybody said I was a baseball guy,’’ Antonucci said. “There were a lot of people that probably weren’t too happy about it. That was a chip on my shoulder and something to put in my back pocket and just keep fighting. It was a challenge that I relished.’’

