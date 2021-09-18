CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assertive Mexico seeks leadership role in Latin America

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — A gathering of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean this weekend in Mexico is the latest sign of that country flexing its diplomatic muscle as it looks to assert itself as the new mediator between the region and the United States. Whether or not Saturday’s...

CNN

Here's why a Haitian migrant and his pregnant wife made the monthslong journey to America

(CNN) — For Rolph Louis, a Haitian migrant hoping for a fresh start in New York, the journey to the United States from Chile took nearly two months. Louis told CNN he felt he had little choice but to leave his homeland of Haiti, an island nation that has been rocked by political instability and economic depression. He said there was little opportunity for work. Simply walking on the streets was often unsafe, Louis added.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

U.S. friends in Latin America are turning to China

The U.S. is losing Latin America to China without putting up a fight, Ecuador’s ambassador to Washington told Axios, laying bare her frustrations with early inattention from the Biden administration. Why it matters: Ecuador isn't alone. China has deepened its engagement in the region, and it's now the top trading...
FOREIGN POLICY
Action News Jax

Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead. The number...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

American dream shattered: one Haitian's journey to US border... and back

Andre was hoping to "have a better life" in the United States than he could in Haiti. So he fled to Brazil, then traveled across South America to the US-Mexican border, just a few hours' flight from where his journey began. But the 32-year-old, caught up in an explosive migrant crisis, ended up where he started -- deported home like hundreds of his compatriots in recent days, with no money or belongings. "I had no future in my country, my salary was not enough to survive on," Andre, who asked that his last name not be used to protect his privacy, told AFP. Andre recounted how his American dream became a nightmare -- after leaving Brazil, he ended up on a harrowing trip through the jungle on the Colombia-Panama border, where he was robbed and two young girls in his travel group were raped.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Images of treatment of Haitian migrants do not reflect US: official

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended his department Wednesday after images showing horse-mounted immigration officers chasing down Haitian migrants on the border with Mexico went viral. The images "do not reflect who we are as a country, nor do they reflect who the United States Customs and Border Protection is," Mayorkas told the House Homeland Security Committee.
DEL RIO, TX
AFP

Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Latest:

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:___UNITED NATIONS — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel seized on the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan to blast the United States for what he said is a history of foreign policy disasters. “Occupation only leaves destruction, and no country has the right to impose its will on sovereign nations,” Días Canel said in a pre-recorded video shown at the U.N. General Assembly. “Afghanistan is not an isolated case. It has been evidence that where the United States intervenes, there is an increase in instability, deaths, suffering and enduring scars.” Afghanistan was just one example the Cuban...
WORLD
Vice

The Deadliest Place for Climate Activists Is Latin America

The global climate crisis is a driving force behind record levels of violence against land and environmental defenders, and Latin America is the world’s deadliest region for them. At least 227 activists were murdered in 2020, a new high for a second consecutive year and more than double what was...
ADVOCACY
Sports Illustrated

How the NBA Plans to Expand in Latin America

The NBA has announced NBA Week Mexico City 2021, an 11-day program that will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3 in Mexico featuring additional online programming. The events were created to celebrate the upcoming 75th season of the NBA and to reach fans not only in Mexico, but also all across Latin America. Raul Zarraga, NBA Mexico vice president and managing director, said fans can register for these events for free. He also touched on the difficulties of trying to spread the game of basketball to Latin America while adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBA
The Independent

Mayorkas insists it is safe to send migrants back to Haiti, contradicting Biden envoy who quit

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has insisted that it is safe to send migrants back to Haiti, contradicting the former Special Envoy to the country Daniel Foote, who harshly criticized the Biden administration for its “inhumane” policy towards Haitian migrants. “We have continued to study the conditions in Haiti, and we have in fact determined, despite the tragic and devastating earthquake that it is in fact, capable of receiving individuals,” Mr Mayorkas said during a press conference at the White House on Friday. He also said that 17 expulsion flights have travelled to Haiti carrying around 2,000...
IMMIGRATION
arcamax.com

Across Latin America, abortion restrictions are being loosened

MEXICO CITY — A historic ruling by Mexico’s Supreme Court last week is the latest in a series of victories for abortion rights advocates in Latin America, a largely Roman Catholic region that has long had some of the world’s most restrictive laws against the procedure. The vast majority of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
OZY

Latin America’s New Colors of Change

Street protests are a part of Latin America’s DNA, whether it’s over corruption, authoritarianism or basic human rights being trampled by the region’s elite. But something smells different this time. Independent sparks in different nations are coalescing to form a raging fire of change that’s spreading across one of the world’s most unequal regions.
PROTESTS
miamitodaynews.com

Microsoft landing elevates business hub of Latin America

Welcome news that Microsoft will open a 50,000-square-foot Brickell office is being hailed as a big step in a Miami tech boom, but it primarily elevates Miami as the business link to Latin America and the Caribbean. Of course, any business entrant to the city’s core is welcome, more so...
MIAMI, FL
soundsandcolours.com

Top-Notch Interesting Facts About Latin America

Latin Americans are present to an exceeding extent across the entire American region, but only a few people acknowledge the crucial and interesting facts about Latin America. You might be wondering what Latin America actually is, and these are basically the regions of America where diversified Latin and Spanish languages are spoken. Latin America might not have acquired the spotlight, but still, the component of regions are extremely appreciated alongside the nature of this region.
SOCIETY
soundsandcolours.com

Attractive Aspects Of The Latin America Region!

The Latin America region contains 21 countries, out of which 20 are sovereign states. The Latin American region was primarily called platinum, and the region has sacrificed a lot in order to acquire independence. The Latin American regions are primarily known for their cynosure and natural beauty. The amazon rainforests cover an enormous amount of South America, whereas the Andes mountain range starts from Chile and extends a long distance. Moreover, the grasslands of Latin America are primarily found in Argentina, which is one of the cold countries of the Latin American region.
AMERICAS
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 9 – Sept. 16, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
PHOTOGRAPHY
soundsandcolours.com

The Current State of the Gambling Industry in Latin America

Gambling in big business around the world and is expected to grow from around $60 billion in 2019 to over $90 billion by 2023. Legislation varies from country to country, with different laws governing online and offline gambling. Some countries like Canada and the UK have some of the most relaxed laws in the world, and others like the US have state-level as well as federal regulation.
GAMBLING
Washington Examiner

Biden is losing Latin America

When it comes to foreign policy and national security in the Americas, the crisis on our southern border has rightly dominated the headlines. But there’s another, less-recognized setback happening for the United States far south of the Rio Grande or the Sonora Desert: crumbling relationships with Latin American countries. Given...
POTUS

