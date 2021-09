The actress, who just launched Casa del Sol tequila, is joined by women who come from generations of tequila-making in Mexico. For years, Eva Longoria has been approached by tequila companies eager to work with her, and, for years, she has declined. It wasn't until Casa del Sol, a new tequila brand that co-founder Longoria launched at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, that she felt excited about the opportunity. For one, she actually liked how the tequila tasted. But more importantly, she was eager to join a team run largely by women, who come from generations of tequila-making in Mexico.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO