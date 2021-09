THQ Nordic marks its 10th anniversary this year, and the publisher is holding a special showcase to celebrate. The event takes place this Friday, September 17, and we're rounding up all the key details on how to watch it and what to expect. One of the announcements has seemingly leaked ahead of time, as PlayStation's Twitter account recently revealed a remake of Destroy All Humans 2. The celebration also includes free games and discounts, so be sure to read on to get all the information.

