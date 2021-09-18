CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Doubting the integrity of Ukiah Police

By Submitted
Ukiah Daily Journal
 7 days ago

I was horrified to learn about the experience of the former Ukiah Police officer who has filed a lawsuit against the Police Department alleging that she was assaulted by a fellow officer and repeatedly subject to harassment, discrimination, and a hostile work environment, especially once she reported the unlawful conduct to her superiors. If these allegations are true, it makes me doubt the integrity of the entire department. The fact that Isabel Siderakis’s problems began with a sexual assault from Sgt. Kevin Murray, who was fired earlier this year “after being accused of raping the first of two women he has been charged with assaulting,” leads me to believe that Siderakis’s claims have merit. I can only hope that the Ukiah Police Department, if found guilty of ignoring these accusations and even punishing the whistleblower, is forced to clean up its act.

